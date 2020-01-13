Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Nour Sanif - BONNIE & CLYDE - St. Dunstan's Theater Guild of Cranbrook

Best Actor in a Play

Steven Owsley - THE 39 STEPS - The Sauk

Best Actress in a Musical

Sarafay Hendin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players

Best Actress in a Play

Julianne Dolan - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Croswell Opera House

Best Choreography

Anthony J. Hamilton and Heather Mitchell - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Best Community Theatre

Downriver Actors Guild

Best Costume Design

Shelly Schutt - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC

Best Director of a Play

Adriane Galea - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Open Book Theatre Company

Best Director of Musical

Julie Dolan - MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House

Best Ensemble of a Musical

MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House

Best Ensemble of a Play

SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild

Best Lighting Design

Valerie Compau - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild

Best Music Direction

Rafeal D. McDaniel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players

Best Musical

MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House

Best Play

SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild

Best Production - Play or Musical (Touring)

HAMILTON - Broadway in Detroit

Best Production for Young Adults

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild

Best Set Design

Madeline Schnorr - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Best Shakespearean Actor

Alexander Zull - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts

Best Shakespearean Actor in a Supporting Role

Anthony Petrucci - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company

Best Shakespearean Actress

Sarah Hawkins - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak

Best Shakespearean Actress in a Supporting Role

Rebekah Graham - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company

Best Shakespearean Ensemble Cast

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company

Best Shakespearean Production

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company

Best Sound Design

Joel Bias - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Gary Essenmacher - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pontiac Theatre IV

Best Supporting Actor in Musical

Ariel Laws - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in Musical

Savannah Mondrush - FREAKY FRIDAY - Starlight Theater

Best Supporting Actress in Play

Daina Schippers - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pontiac Theatre IV

Best Youth Performance (Under 18)

Madison Ganzak - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild

Theatre of the Year

The Croswell Opera House

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





