Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards

Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Detroit AwardsFollowing a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Best Actor in a Musical
Nour Sanif - BONNIE & CLYDE - St. Dunstan's Theater Guild of Cranbrook

Best Actor in a Play
Steven Owsley - THE 39 STEPS - The Sauk

Best Actress in a Musical
Sarafay Hendin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players

Best Actress in a Play
Julianne Dolan - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Croswell Opera House

Best Choreography
Anthony J. Hamilton and Heather Mitchell - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Best Community Theatre
Downriver Actors Guild

Best Costume Design
Shelly Schutt - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC

Best Director of a Play
Adriane Galea - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Open Book Theatre Company

Best Director of Musical
Julie Dolan - MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House

Best Ensemble of a Musical
MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House

Best Ensemble of a Play
SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild

Best Lighting Design
Valerie Compau - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild

Best Music Direction
Rafeal D. McDaniel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players

Best Musical
MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House

Best Play
SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild

Best Production - Play or Musical (Touring)
HAMILTON - Broadway in Detroit

Best Production for Young Adults
FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild

Best Set Design
Madeline Schnorr - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Best Shakespearean Actor
Alexander Zull - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts

Best Shakespearean Actor in a Supporting Role
Anthony Petrucci - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company

Best Shakespearean Actress
Sarah Hawkins - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak

Best Shakespearean Actress in a Supporting Role
Rebekah Graham - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company

Best Shakespearean Ensemble Cast
COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company

Best Shakespearean Production
COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company

Best Sound Design
Joel Bias - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild

Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Gary Essenmacher - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pontiac Theatre IV

Best Supporting Actor in Musical
Ariel Laws - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in Musical
Savannah Mondrush - FREAKY FRIDAY - Starlight Theater

Best Supporting Actress in Play
Daina Schippers - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pontiac Theatre IV

Best Youth Performance (Under 18)
Madison Ganzak - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild

Theatre of the Year
The Croswell Opera House

