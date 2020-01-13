Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Best Actor in a Musical
Nour Sanif - BONNIE & CLYDE - St. Dunstan's Theater Guild of Cranbrook
Best Actor in a Play
Steven Owsley - THE 39 STEPS - The Sauk
Best Actress in a Musical
Sarafay Hendin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players
Best Actress in a Play
Julianne Dolan - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Croswell Opera House
Best Choreography
Anthony J. Hamilton and Heather Mitchell - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Best Community Theatre
Downriver Actors Guild
Best Costume Design
Shelly Schutt - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC
Best Director of a Play
Adriane Galea - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Open Book Theatre Company
Best Director of Musical
Julie Dolan - MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House
Best Ensemble of a Musical
MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House
Best Ensemble of a Play
SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild
Best Lighting Design
Valerie Compau - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild
Best Music Direction
Rafeal D. McDaniel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players
Best Musical
MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House
Best Play
SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild
Best Production - Play or Musical (Touring)
HAMILTON - Broadway in Detroit
Best Production for Young Adults
FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild
Best Set Design
Madeline Schnorr - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Best Shakespearean Actor
Alexander Zull - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts
Best Shakespearean Actor in a Supporting Role
Anthony Petrucci - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company
Best Shakespearean Actress
Sarah Hawkins - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak
Best Shakespearean Actress in a Supporting Role
Rebekah Graham - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company
Best Shakespearean Ensemble Cast
COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company
Best Shakespearean Production
COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company
Best Sound Design
Joel Bias - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Gary Essenmacher - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pontiac Theatre IV
Best Supporting Actor in Musical
Ariel Laws - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in Musical
Savannah Mondrush - FREAKY FRIDAY - Starlight Theater
Best Supporting Actress in Play
Daina Schippers - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pontiac Theatre IV
Best Youth Performance (Under 18)
Madison Ganzak - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild
Theatre of the Year
The Croswell Opera House
