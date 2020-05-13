Williamston Theatre Cancels Final Two Shows of 2019-2020 Season

The Williamston Theatre announces the cancellation of the remainder of its 2019-2020 season. The productions of Alabaster and Be Here Now, scheduled for May through August, have been temporarily postponed. The Theatre hopes to incorporate these beautiful plays into future seasons. In addition, the Theatre will not resume public performances until sometime in 2021.

"There is so much uncertainty at the moment," said Williamston Theatre Executive Director John Lepard. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to not resume public performances until sometime in 2021. Our first priority is the safety of our patrons and creative teams. But we are also very conscious of preserving our very limited reserve funds in order to be able to open when it is safe."

A vibrant arts and cultural scene is important to strong communities and Michigan's excellent quality-of-life, and ultimately, to Michigan's economy. The Williamston Theatre recognizes its role in the economic health of Williamston's downtown area business district. Each year, approximately 11,000 patrons attend performances at the Theatre, often combining their visit with a trip to a local restaurant. The Williamston Theatre founders recognize the importance of a strong re-opening, and are committed to continuing the work that has established their reputation of excellence over the past fourteen years.

"Gathering together to share stories is part of being human, it's part of our DNA," said Artistic Director Tony Caselli. "It's one of the ways we connect, make the world more bearable, and more joyful. This is just a pause and we're looking forward to the next time we can gather together. Until then, we'll work on staying connected, and sharing stories in different ways. Williamston Theatre has had fourteen wonderful seasons of storytelling, and when this health crisis is over we'll be here for our community with season fifteen."

In the interim, the Williamston Theatre will be working on presentations that the public can safely access while maintaining social distancing.

The Williamston Theatre is mid-Michigan's only professional, resident theatre company. Additional information and updates are available on the Theatre's website at www.williamstontheatre.org, Facebook page, or by calling (517) 655-7469.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You