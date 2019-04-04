Wild Swan Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEB

Nationally acclaimed Wild Swan Theater concludes its 39th season of bringing the finest in professional theater to area families with Charlotte's Web May 1-5, 2019. Possibly one of the most popular American children's stories today, Charlotte's Web tells the story of a very special friendship between a baby pig, Wilbur, and a spider, Charlotte, and how she weaves magical words in her web to save Wilbur's life.

Directed by Sonja Marquis, Charlotte's Web begins when 10 year-old Fern Arable (Meghan VanArsdalen) convinces her mother not to kill the runt of a litter of pigs and allow her to raise it herself. Fern raises Wilbur (Sandy Ryder) at the barn of her Uncle, Homer Zuckerman, (Robert Starko). As the world of the barn opens to Fern, she finds that she can understand the language of the animals and talk to them. However, this cozy world is threatened when Wilbur learns he is being fattened up to be killed and eaten. Charlotte (Natalie Sevick) declares that she will save Wilbur by spinning words in her web about him that will make the grown-ups realize what a special pig he really is. With the help of Templeton the rat (Andrew Barikmo), the Goose (Michelle Trame Lanzi), the Gander (Jeremy Salvatori), and the Old Sheep (Robert Starko), the plan is so successful that Wilbur becomes famous and is even entered into the County Fair. If he wins a blue ribbon, his life will be saved. American Sign Language interpretation is provided by Kara Dougherty and Kristina Lakey.

The setting for Charlotte's Web, designed by Toni Auletti, is a beautiful, worn barn with a spectacular spider web set over the barn door 12 feet high. Children will delight in the magical effect of the words appearing in the web. Costumes were originally designed by John Gutoskey and have been refurbished by current Wild Swan costume designers Suzanne Young and Patty Branam. Music for the production, performed on marimba and fiddle, was composed by Felicia Sandler, and will be performed by Mike Morrison and Emily Slomovits.

All performances include American Sign Language interpreting for Deaf audience members and backstage touch tours and audio-description for blind audience members. Touch-tour and audio description services are free but must be reserved in advance by calling (734) 995-0530.

Wild Swan Theater is dedicated to producing professional children's theater of the highest artistic quality for young people and families that is accessible, diverse and inclusive, through affordable ticket prices and innovative outreach programs. For more information about the company, its current season, touring programs and drama camps, contact us (734) 995-0530 or visit our website at www.wildswantheater.org.





