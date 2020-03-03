Wild Swan Theater Has Announced Camp DoYaWanna 2020

Wild Swan Theater is offering a lineup of drama camps once again this summer. Camps begin June 22nd and run through August 7th with sessions available for children ages 4 and up. Wild Swan Theater drama camps are fun experiences where kids can feel safe and comfortable exploring the imaginative world of theater. Our main goal is that every camper has a great time cultivating their creativity and leaves camp feeling successful. Activities include warm-ups, theater games, and improvisations that bring people together in a nurturing, memorable way. Some weeks also include craft activities such as making props and costume pieces.

Class registration is available through their website at www.wildswantheater.org or by calling our office at 734-995-0530 now. All classes are held at Wild Swan Theater's office and studio space at 6175 Jackson Road, between Zeeb and Baker Roads. Camp DoYaWanna sessions for the 2020 Summer are:

Animal Tales Monday, June 22- Friday, June 26 Session 1

Teachers: LeAnn Bjornrud Brunner & Sandy Ryder

10am - 12pm (for children ages 4 - 6)

Swim, fly, gallop or hop right on over to our camp celebrating animals that live in Michigan! Rocky Raccoon will be just one of many animal characters to grace our week. Art activities, masks, movement, and plenty of pretend will make the week a delight for all of us. And we'll have plenty of "tails" to share!

Myths and Legends Monday, July 6 - Friday, July 10 Session 2

Teachers: Sandy Ryder, Meghan VanArsdalen, & Carly Buchbinder

9:30am - 12:30pm (for students ages 6 - 10)

This week we will read myths and legends from around the world (including ones from Michigan) and make up our own of how things came to be! How did Tiger get his stripes? Why do the sun and moon live in the sky? And who knows what other questions we will find the answers to. Join us for a week of creating our own myths and legends that can help us make sense of our own world!

Kindness is King Monday, July 13 - Friday, July 17 Session 3

Teachers: LeAnn Bjornrud Brunner, Carly Buchbinder, & Christina Pinciotti

10am - 12pm (for children ages 4-6)

What can be more important than being kind to one another? Stories that reflect kindness will be the ones we share together during this week. We will play games, use our imaginations to create all sorts of kind worlds, and celebrate the joy of making each other happy!

Globetrotters: Explore Arts of the World Monday, July 20 - Friday, July 24 Session 4

Teacher: Jaclyn Morrow & Christina Pinciotti

9:30am - 12:30pm (for students ages 6 - 10)

Come globe-trot with us as we travel the world! Each day we will explore a new country-we'll hear stories from a different culture, dance to its music, do art, and celebrate the specialness of each land! From Brazil to Japan to India to Mexico-it is a "small world" after all!!

Magical Shakespeare Monday, July 27 - Friday, July 31 Session 5

Teachers: Annie Dilworth & Jeff Miller

9:30am - 12:30pm (for students ages 8 and older)

Double, double toil and trouble-join us for a week of Shakespeare! Meet the Bard's magical characters and stories through games, improvisations, ensemble building activities, and art projects. Using inspiration from the cunning, crafty fairies in A Midsummer Night's Dream as well as the prophesizing witches of MacBeth, we will discover the magic inherent in Shakespeare!

Everything but the Kitchen Sink! Monday, August 3 - August 7 Session 6

Teachers: Sandy Ryder & Meghan VanArsdalen

9:30am - 12:30pm (for students ages 7-12)

Welcome to a week of exploration: puppetry, masks, clowning, mime, and of course, lots of theater games and improvisations to fill up the week! This camp will give us a little taste of lots of our favorite things!

Wild Swan Theater is dedicated to producing professional theater of the highest artistic quality for young people and families that is accessible, diverse and inclusive, through affordable ticket prices and innovative outreach programs.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You