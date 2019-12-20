Wild Swan Theater Announces CODING TO THE MOON: Margaret Hamilton And The Apollo Missions and A Pre-Launch Party

Award-winning, Ann Arbor-based Wild Swan Theater will present two new events: A Pre-Launch Party, Countdown to Coding to the Moon on February 5, 2020 and The World Premiere of Coding to the Moon: Margaret Hamilton and the Apollo Missions from March 4-7,2020.

Tickets for both can be purchased at www.wildswantheater.org or over the phone at 734-995-0530.

The Pre-Launch Party on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 at the Circ Bar in Ann Arbor offers a "first look" of Coding to the Moon: Margaret Hamilton and the Apollo Missions. Guests will enjoy selected scenes and music by playwright and director Hilary Cohen, composer Erik Santos, and the Wild Swan Theater Company. Tickets are $20 and include the preview, one drink ticket, and light appetizers.

Coding to the Moon: Margaret Hamilton and the Apollo Missions premieres from March 4-7, 2020 at Towsley Auditorium, Washtenaw Community College. This original production written and directed by Wild Swan Co-Artistic Director Hilary Cohen celebrates the life and work of mathematician and pioneer computer scientist, Margaret Hamilton. It features her brilliant work as a young NASA scientist who broke new ground as she led the team that built the navigation systems for the Apollo missions to the moon. The early scenes of the play are set in Michigan's Upper Peninsula where Hamilton spent her childhood; the later scenes at MIT's Instrumentation Lab where Hamilton and her colleagues built and programmed the Apollo Guidance Computer and laid the groundwork for much of today's modern computing. The play is a gripping drama of the daring and risk taking involved in the space missions and how Hamilton's team averted last minute disasters during the flights of Apollo 8 and Apollo 11.

Aimed at students in grades 4-12, Coding to the Moon: Margaret Hamilton and the Apollo Missions is a collaboration with the Michigan Science Center, Leslie Nature & Science Center, Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, and the UM Museum of Natural History. Each will be developing and offering complementary enrichment activities. This play will be added to our touring repertoire and will travel to the Michigan Science Center from March 12-14, the MSU Science Festival on April 4, and other schools and theaters in southeast Michigan.

The first American woman in space, Sally Ride, reminds us that, Young girls need to see role models in whatever career they may choose, just so they can picture themselves doing those jobs someday. You can't be what you can't see. With the support of the Buhr Foundation, Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Ford Motor Company Fund, James A. and Faith Knight Foundation, Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, Michigan Humanities, National Endowment for the Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Arts, we are excited to make theater that tells stories that can provide positive role models, challenge stereotypes, and give a more inclusive picture of the nature of work in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics fields.

Wild Swan Theater is dedicated to producing professional children's theater of the highest artistic quality and to making that theater accessible to everyone including accessible to everyone, regardless of ability or economic status, through lowered ticket prices and innovative outreach programs. For more information about the company, its current season, touring programs and drama camps, visit the www.wildswantheater.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You