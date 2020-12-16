Wharton Center Presents Jeff Daniels 'Alive And Well Enough' Virtual Concert

Emmy award-winning and Tony nominated actor, director, singer/song-writer Jeff Daniels returns to Wharton Center's virtual stage on New Year's Eve for TWO livestreamed concert experiences from his home to yours! These shows will be intimate, entertaining, and unforgettable, featuring songs from his new album Alive and Well Enough. Music lovers and movie fans will enjoy Daniels' songs, playing and musicianship, and those stories only he can tell. Following each performance, there will be a short Q & A from questions submitted during the performance.

Tickets to the virtual concerts are on sale now and will be processed through Crowdcast.com. Ticket purchasers will receive a private link to the event via email. To purchase tickets to either the 8pm or 10:30pm performance, visit the Wharton Center website at www.whartoncenter.com for the Crowdcast link. Please be sure to visit the event page for the desired performance time (8pm or 10:30pm).

Jeff Daniels is probably best known to audiences as a film, television, and stage actor, from his Emmy-winning roles in Netflix's Godless and the HBO series The Newsroom to the popular film series Dumb and Dumber. He also received a Tony nominee for his recent year-long role on Broadway as Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird. Most don't realize Daniels is also a talented playwright, musician, lyricist, and storyteller, with nearly four hundred songs, three hundred live gigs and engagements, and five albums to his name. His songwriting continually draws favorable comparison to Arlo Guthrie, the late John Prine and Steve Goodman.