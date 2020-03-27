Wharton Center Cancels YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS Festival

Wharton Center continues to follow the latest information and directives regarding the new virus. The pandemic remains consistent in bringing sobering news from across the world.

The health and safety of Wharton Center patrons, students, and staff is the Center's top priority.

Because of that, Wharton Center is canceling this year's Young Playwrights Festival scheduled for Saturday, May 9, 2020. Students who submitted plays have been notified of the cancellation.





