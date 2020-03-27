Wharton Center Cancels YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS Festival

Article Pixel Mar. 27, 2020  
Wharton Center Cancels YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS Festival

Wharton Center continues to follow the latest information and directives regarding the new virus. The pandemic remains consistent in bringing sobering news from across the world.

The health and safety of Wharton Center patrons, students, and staff is the Center's top priority.

Because of that, Wharton Center is canceling this year's Young Playwrights Festival scheduled for Saturday, May 9, 2020. Students who submitted plays have been notified of the cancellation.




Related Articles View More Detroit Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Join Our Sondheim Disco Album Listening Party Today at 1PM EST & Win A Digital Download
  • Watch SPACE JAM Virtually With the Belcourt
  • Roxy Regional Theatre Closes Temporarily Through April 3
  • Gibson Gives Helps Nashville Musicians And Community After Tennessee Tornado