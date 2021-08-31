Wharton Center Announces On Sale Date of Upcoming Shows
Upcoming performances include: A Evening with Kristin Chenoweth, Leslie Odom, Jr., The Christmas Tour and more!
Individual tickets for a large selection of Wharton Center shows will go on sale to the general public Tuesday, September 7 at 10AM. This public sale includes the three Wharton Center Broadway premieres HADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS, and AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, as well as the always popular CATS.
Individual tickets to DISNEY'S FROZEN and HAMILTON will go on sale at a later date. You can guarantee your tickets to HAMILTON now by purchasing a Broadway subscription package. Tickets to DEAR EVAN HANSEN are already on sale and still available to the general public.
All Performing Arts events will also be on sale to the public Tuesday, September 7. Events include remarkable performers such as Broadway and TV star Renée Elise Goldsberry, who received the Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk Award for her portrayal of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton; Emmy and Tony Award® winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth; the incredibly talented Leslie Odom, Jr., best known for his Tony winning role as Aaron Burr in Hamilton; An Evening with Branford Marsalis; the undeniable reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman and a holiday performance by the Canadian Brass. Add to the list Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Ballet Hispanico, Drum TAO 2022, Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, The Moth Mainstage and many more.
Individual tickets will be available for purchase through Wharton Center's official ticketing sources: whartoncenter.com, the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office at Wharton Center (weekdays 10AM to 5:00PM), and by phone at 1-800-WHARTON or 517-432-2000 (10AM to 5:00PM).
Please note: Broadway Series and Performing Arts Series subscription packages are still available. Subscribers can purchase a season package and receive the benefit of priorityas well as discounted pricing and additional benefits. Subscribing to a series package is the best way to secure your tickets to shows that are not included in this sale. More information about season packages can be found at: https://www.whartoncenter.com/events-tickets/become-a-subscriber.
Wharton Center has been taking significant action to ensure the safety of all patrons and visitors. We will continue to follow COVID safety protocols set forth by MSU and local governments. For the latest information visit our website at https://www.whartoncenter.com/events-tickets/ticket-office-information/covid-19
Wharton Center is proud to present a diverse array of performances. The finest Broadway, music, dance, plays, family shows and more make Wharton Center bustle with excitement! Visit www.whartoncenter.com for a complete lineup of events and detailed show information for the 2021-2022 season.
UPCOMING PERFORMANCES
2021
October 26 Ballet Hispanico
October 27 Renée Elise Goldsberry
November 3 Whose Live Anyway
November 4 The Finest Hour
November 5 RAIN-A Tribute to the Beatles
November 6 Leonidas Kavakos & Yuja Wang
November 10 The Klezmatics
November 14 Southern Journey feat. Ranky Tanky and Dom Flemons
November 20 A Evening with Kristin Chenoweth
December 1 Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
December 5 Leslie Odom, Jr., The Christmas Tour
December 7-12 Hadestown
December 14 Canadian Brass: Making Spirits Bright
2022
January 4-9 Cats
January 15 Act One: The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales
January 18 Damien Sneed: Our Song, Our Story
January 18 & 19 The Reduced Shakespeare Company: Hamlet's Big Adventure (A Prequel)
January 27-February 6 Disney's Frozen
February 11 Alisa Weilerstein & Inon Barnatan
February 14 Russian National Orchestra
February 19 BODYTRAFFIC
February 19 BODYTRAFFIC SFP
February 19 & 20 Into The West
February 20 Sō Percussion
February 23 An Evening with Branford Marsalis
February 25 Gina Chavez
February 26 Gina Chavez-All Spanish Performance
March 1-6 Mean Girls
March 2 Alicia Olatuja-Intuition: Songs from the Minds of Women
March 15 Drum TAO 2022
March 26 Of Equal Place: Isotopes in Motion
March 29-April 10 Hamilton
April 12 Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
April 14 'S Wonderful: The Music of George Gershwin
April 16 Act One: The Adventures of Tortise and Hare-The Next Gen
April 20 Academy of St Martin in the Fields Wind Ensemble
April 30 Meow Meow
May 3 An Evening with Itzhak Perlman
May 17-22 Dear Evan Hansen
June 7-12 Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of the Temptations
June 14 The Moth Mainstage