Wharton Center 2020-2021 Season Moving Forward With One-of-a-Kind Experiences

While stages remain dark, Wharton Center has been working behind the scenes to offer programming that continues to enrich lives through the arts. Wharton Center has shared the 2020-2021 Reimagined Season filled with live Broadway and performing arts events, virtual engagements, and educational opportunities.

Highlights from the reimagined 20-21 season include:

• An Evening with Branford Marsalis - April 14, 2021

• Cats - May 11 -16, 2021

• Renée Elise Goldsberry - June 18, 2021*

• Disney's Frozen - July 7-18, 2021

• Pretty Woman: The Musical - September 14-19, 2021*

*denotes date(s) of rescheduled performances

For a complete line-up of the 2020-21 season visit whartoncenter.com. Previously announced performances that are no longer included on the reimagined season may appear in future seasons.

In addition to our reimagined 20-21 season, a few much-anticipated events have rescheduled from the 19-20 season including Dear Evan Hansen on August 3-8, 2021.

Wharton Center is working with guidance from Michigan State University, local, and state governments to determine when it is safe to return to the theater. When Wharton Center does reopen to the public, new measures will be in place for the safety and health of our patrons, artists, and staff.

Mike Brand, Executive Director of Wharton Center, says, "Stay healthy, stay safe, and stay connected with the arts. They have the power to bring us together even when we're apart. Though the intermission has been extended just a bit longer, we can't wait to welcome everyone back for live performances soon."

While waiting for our stages to reopen, Wharton Center has added a schedule of live-streamed events which can be enjoyed from the comfort of home, with performances by artists such as Broadway's Carrie Manolakos and Morgan James. Details for purchasing tickets to these events and a complete schedule will be announced soon.

In addition, whARTon at home continues to provide opportunities for arts education. The lineup of fall events, which includes instructional classes, social impact programs, conversations with leaders in the arts, and opportunities for emerging performers, can be found at whartoncenter.com/education-engagement/wharton-at-home.

For more information, visit whartoncenter.com.

