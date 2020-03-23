WICKED Cancels More Performances at Wharton Center

Michigan's Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, announced the state will be under a Stay At Home, Stay Safe Executive Order beginning Tuesday, March 24 through April 13, 2020, due to the rising concerns of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

As a result, WICKED performances scheduled for April 1 - April 13, 2020, have been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Patrons will be issued a full refund for their ticket purchase, including fees. The refund will be processed by the end of next week, using the same method as the original payment. Ticket buyers who purchased with cash, check, or gift card/gift certificate will be issued a refund check from Michigan State University within the next several weeks. Please note, tickets purchased through a third-party cannot be refunded by Wharton Center. For the latest updates visit https://www.whartoncenter.com/covid-19

Wharton Center's ticket office will remain closed until the Governor's Stay At Home, Stay Safe Order expires on April 13. Questions can be emailed to wharton@msu.edu.

Wharton Center's Executive Director, Mike Brand, says, "Thank you for your patience and understanding at this unprecedented time. We know theatre fulfills and connects us. The time to visit Wharton Center will come again, and when it does, we will all appreciate it more than ever. In the meantime, we have to stay home and stay safe."

For the latest information from Michigan State University regarding COVID-19, visit msu.edu/coronavirus.





