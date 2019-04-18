WAITRESS Reveals Two Local Young Actresses Who Will Play the Role of Lulu

The Tony nominated musical WAITRESS, which opens April 30 has cast two young area actresses to take on the role of "Lulu" during the Grand Rapids engagement.

Avery Brook Foster, age 4, of Grand Rapids, and Eliza Ritter, age 4, of Kalamazoo will alternate the role of "Lulu," the daughter of the production's main character, Jenna.

WAITRESS tells the story of "Jenna", an expert pie baker working at a local diner and

stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, "Lulu."

Both girls were chosen via an audition process held at the Grand Rapids Civic Theater on March 25. Over 50 girls participated in the auditions, which were presided over by members of the WAITRESS company. The character of "Lulu" is cast locally in each tour market and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each four-year-old girl chosen will perform in 4 performances each during the engagement in Grand Rapids.

The WAITRESS tour said "We are so excited to be hiring two local girls for the role of Lulu in WAITRESS at DeVos Performance Hall! We were blown away by the enthusiasm and creativity of everyone who came to audition and we are thrilled that Avery and Eliza will be joining the cast. We know they will each bring a unique presence to the show while helping tell this joyful story."

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, WAITRESS is an irresistible new hit featuring original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson ("I Am Sam") and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Finding Neverland, Pippin, Hair).

Inspired by Adrienne Shelley's beloved film, the musical tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. "WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly and "a monumental contribution to Broadway!" according to Marie Claire. Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Tickets can be purchased from Broadway Grand Rapids by calling 616-235-6285, in person at 122 Lyon Street NW in downtown Grand Rapids, or online at www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.broadwaygrandrapids.com





