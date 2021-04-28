Upcoming Farmers Alley Theatre Mother's Day Virtual Concert

Mother's Day is fast approaching and as West Michigan's premier professional theatre, Farmers Alley Theatre is offering a great opportunity to celebrate that most important person with our newest Spotlight Session Event: Songs in the Key of Mom - available beginning May 8th. Featuring seven incredible female vocalists and Farmers Alley Favorites, this unique online concert event is the perfect way to tell Mom that you care this Mother's Day - with the gift of song!

Our Spotlight Sessions Series will feature incredible singers performing songs based on a theme. For our second installment, Songs in the Key of Mom, you will receive a special video concert, delivered right to your email address beginning on May 8th or whenever you purchase a ticket after that date. Artistic Director Jeremy Koch has put together an amazing lineup of singers, all of them outstanding performers and Farmers Alley Theatre alumni.

Featuring songs across the canon of musical theatre, the great American songbook, and popular music, this virtual concert features some extremely talented women. Here's a look at who's scheduled to perform: Denene Mulay Koch (The Bridges of Madison County), Whitney Weiner (It Shoulda Been You), Julie Nemitz (Does Anybody Have a Map?), Jamila Sabares Klemm (Monty Python's SPAMALOT), Jasmine Franklin (Little Shop of Horrors), Cassandra Blair (Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike), and Michele Maika Berg (Fun Home).

Tickets for this digital event are $9.99. This virtual concert will be sent directly to your email address beginning on Saturday, May 8th and the concert will be available to purchase throughout the month of May. Tickets can be purchased by going to

Learn more a twww.farmersalleytheatre.com.

So let Mom know she's the most important person in your life by celebrating her musically with Spotlight Session Vol. 2: Songs in the Key of Mom - Available beginning May 8th.

Need flowers or dinner to complete this Mother's Day gift package? Farmers Alley is committed to supporting other local small businesses and we are proud to announce that this event is being sponsored by the following partner organizations:

Wedel's Nursery, Florist and Garden Center

Millennium Restaurant Group