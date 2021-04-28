Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Upcoming Farmers Alley Theatre Mother's Day Virtual Concert

Featuring seven female vocalists and Farmers Alley favorites, this online concert event is the perfect way to tell Mom that you care this Mother's Day.

Apr. 28, 2021  

Upcoming Farmers Alley Theatre Mother's Day Virtual Concert

Mother's Day is fast approaching and as West Michigan's premier professional theatre, Farmers Alley Theatre is offering a great opportunity to celebrate that most important person with our newest Spotlight Session Event: Songs in the Key of Mom - available beginning May 8th. Featuring seven incredible female vocalists and Farmers Alley Favorites, this unique online concert event is the perfect way to tell Mom that you care this Mother's Day - with the gift of song!

Our Spotlight Sessions Series will feature incredible singers performing songs based on a theme. For our second installment, Songs in the Key of Mom, you will receive a special video concert, delivered right to your email address beginning on May 8th or whenever you purchase a ticket after that date. Artistic Director Jeremy Koch has put together an amazing lineup of singers, all of them outstanding performers and Farmers Alley Theatre alumni.

Featuring songs across the canon of musical theatre, the great American songbook, and popular music, this virtual concert features some extremely talented women. Here's a look at who's scheduled to perform: Denene Mulay Koch (The Bridges of Madison County), Whitney Weiner (It Shoulda Been You), Julie Nemitz (Does Anybody Have a Map?), Jamila Sabares Klemm (Monty Python's SPAMALOT), Jasmine Franklin (Little Shop of Horrors), Cassandra Blair (Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike), and Michele Maika Berg (Fun Home).

Tickets for this digital event are $9.99. This virtual concert will be sent directly to your email address beginning on Saturday, May 8th and the concert will be available to purchase throughout the month of May. Tickets can be purchased by going to

Learn more a twww.farmersalleytheatre.com.

So let Mom know she's the most important person in your life by celebrating her musically with Spotlight Session Vol. 2: Songs in the Key of Mom - Available beginning May 8th.

Need flowers or dinner to complete this Mother's Day gift package? Farmers Alley is committed to supporting other local small businesses and we are proud to announce that this event is being sponsored by the following partner organizations:

Wedel's Nursery, Florist and Garden Center

Millennium Restaurant Group


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Detroit Stories
$5M Gift Expands U-M Museum of Arts Chinese Ceramics Collection and Creates Weese Program Photo

$5M Gift Expands U-M Museum of Art's Chinese Ceramics Collection and Creates Weese Program

Midland Center For The Arts Celebrates 50th Anniversary Where It All Began, A Night At The Photo

Midland Center For The Arts Celebrates 50th Anniversary Where It All Began, A Night At The Symphony

Broadway In Detroit Announces Dates for 2021-22 Subscription Season Photo

Broadway In Detroit Announces Dates for 2021-22 Subscription Season

Wayne State University Students Will Perform PINGREES PAST Photo

Wayne State University Students Will Perform PINGREE'S PAST


More Hot Stories For You

  • Virtual Production of THE VENETIANS to be Presented by Oak Park Festival Theatre and Kane Repertory Theatre
  • Steppenwolf Theatre Company Announces Live 2021/22 Season Featuring Works by Tracy Letts, Tina Landau & More
  • High Concept Labs Announces Artist Commissions
  • TWILIGHT: GODS Drive-Through Production is Now Playing at the Lyric Opera