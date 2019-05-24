UnTheatre Co Rounds Out Their Second Season At Matrix Theatre Company

UnTheatre Co finishes up its second season, presenting Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind at Matrix Theatre Company in Detroit. Performances run on Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 6pm at 2730 Bagley St, Detroit 48216. There will be two performances of the late night show The Durrty 30 on Friday, June 28th and Saturday, June 29th at 11pm. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15 plus the resulting number of the roll of a 6-sided die, or online for $21 with the resulting number of the roll of a 6-sided die being returned to you at the door. For further information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit www.untheatreco.org or call 313-444-0652.

Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind is an ever changing attempt to perform 30 Plays in 60 Minutes. All of the plays are written, directed and performed by the performing artists, or the UnSemble as we call them. They were all true the day they were written and will be true the day they are performed. The UnSemble play no other characters but themselves and the fourth wall is non-existent. The audience is in charge of the order of the plays and no two shows are ever the same. Performances run the gamut from comedy to tragedy from absurd to political from musical to movement and beyond. While there are elements of chaos and chance this is not improv or sketch comedy and this is not your mama's theatre. This is neo-futurism and its fast pace and in your face truth is connecting with audiences young and old. Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind is UnLike anything you've ever seen.

UnTheatre Co Founder and Producer Christina Killmar reflects on the second season producing Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind. "Recently one audience member said that our work is some of the best experimental theatre coming out of Detroit and I would say it is quite an honor to have our work seen that way. We've been able to reach audiences from 16-85 years old these past two years and connect with them in a meaningful way which is exactly what we are here to do."

The "UnSemble" features Ramona Burns (Salt Lake City), Amy Johnson (Ypsilanti), Carson Killmar (Harrison Township), Casey O'Connor (Roseville), Shane O'Connor (Hazel Park), Tina Paraventi (Ypsilanti), Jasmine Rose (Ypsilanti), Alex Meitz (Ferndale), Amber Price (Detroit), Annelyse Miller (Troy), Ashley Lyle (Detroit), Cydney Marie (Ypsilanti), Emilio Rodriguez (Hamtramck), Eric Ruelle (Detroit), Inney Prakash (Detroit), Josh Thompson (Ypsilanti), Kelly Thiede (Detroit), and Justino Solis (Detroit) each playing themselves. Additional company members include Megan Buckley-Ball (Roseville), Sarah Drum (Garden City), Joey Morse (Waterford) and founder Christina Killmar (New Baltimore).

Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind promises to be UnLike anything you've ever seen in Detroit. Doors open half hour before each show, performances on Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 6pm and two performances of The Durrty 30 a special late-night durrty menu on Friday, June 28th and Saturday, June 29th at 11pm. Seating is extremely limited, so act fast to get your tickets now. Check the website for all the dates and deets for these and any added shows - www.untheatreco.org.





