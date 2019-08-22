Tickets for HELLO DOLLY! Go On Sale August 25 for Fisher Theatre Engagement

The producers of HELLO, DOLLY!, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival, and Broadway In Detroit announced today that single tickets for the National Tour appearing at Detroit's Fisher Theatre, November 19 - December 1, starring Carolee Carmello, will go on sale Sunday, August 25.

Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased online at broadwayindetroit.com or ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-982-2787. Tickets may also be purchased at the Fisher Theatre box office beginning on Monday, August 26.

After breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this HELLO, DOLLY! is now touring America, paying tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion - hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

Led by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production reprises their roles for the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, including four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design),Andy Einhorn (Music Supervision), Ben Whiteley (Music Direction), Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), Tony Award winner Don Pippin (Vocal Arrangements), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), and Telsey + Company (Casting).

HELLO, DOLLY! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on April 20, 2017. Having broken the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattering The Shubert Organization's all-time record ten times, the production ended its historic Broadway run on August 25, 2018.

Performance times for HELLO, DOLLY! appearing November 19 - December 1, 2019 at the Fisher Theatre, located at 3011 West Grand Blvd., in Detroit are:

· Tuesday - Saturday evening performances at 8:00 p.m.

· Sunday evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

· Saturday & Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

· Monday, November 25 performance at 8:00 p.m.

· No performance on Thanksgiving - Thursday, November 28

· Special open captioned and audio described performance on Sunday, November 24 at 7:30 p.m.

A limited number of premium seats will be available through Ticketmaster and at the Fisher Theatre box office. For group sales (12 or more) please call 313-871-1132 or email groups@broadwayindetroit.com. Tickets for the open captioned and audio described performance may be purchased in person at the Fisher Theatre box office or by phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

