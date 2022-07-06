Tickets On Sale for Shakespeare Royal Oak's ROMEO AND JULIET This Summer

Shakespeare Royal Oak has announced that tickets are on sale now for its 2022 Summer production of ROMEO AND JULIET July 28 - August 7 in Starr Jaycee Park. Tickets ($30) can be purchased online at the theatre company's revamped website, www.shakespeareroyaloak.com. A complete performance schedule and cast list follow.

Shakespeare's ROMEO AND JULIET returns to Shakespeare Royal Oak July 28-August 7. In this professional outdoor production, Romeo and Juliet are survivors of climate crisis and war. Where there once was government, warring factions fight for control of Verona. Yet in this bleak world Juliet discovers love, and dreams of a better life with Romeo. Together they defy the stars; daring to love - and creating beauty in a world where none was promised.

This timely take and professional production will be directed by Stephanie Buck with combat design by Michael Brian Ogden. The cast includes:

Juliet: Olivia Kiefer

Romeo: Jalen Wilson-Nelem

Nurse: JM Leija

Lord Capulet: Brian Ogden

Lord Montague: Dennis Kleinsmith

Mercutio: Alaina Whidby

Apothecary/Prologue: Princess Beyonce Jones

Prince: Carman Cooper

Balthazar: Rory Quist

Tybalt: Nick Yocum

Paris: Isaac Haviland

Peter: Anna Marck

Benvolio: Dryden Zurawski

Friar Lawrence: Dan Johnson (Actors' Equity Association)

Lady Capulet: Jowi Estava

Friar John: Sam Wright

Performances of ROMEO AND JULIET will take place in the Shakespeare Royal Oak outdoor theatre at Starr Jaycee Park, 1301 West 13 Mile Road in Royal Oak. Performance times are:

Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening 8:00 p.m.

Sunday afternoons at 3:00 p.m.

General Admission tickets are $30 and available now online at shakespeareroyaloak.com and beginning 1 hour prior to performances in the park, based on availability. Seating in the Starr Jaycee Park theatre is available on a first-come first-served basis with blankets placed near the stage, low-to-the-ground lawn chairs behind blankets, standard lawn chairs in the back of the lawn area, and bleacher seating available at the rear of the lawn. Guests should bring their own blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy lawn seating.

Shakespeare Royal Oak will host a special VIP Fundraiser event prior to the 8:00 p.m. performance of Romeo & Juliet on Friday, July 29 in Starr Jaycee Park. Tickets for this special event are $130 and include a ticket to the show, pre-show reception with wine, beer and individually packaged charcuterie and desserts, photos on the Shakespeare Royal Oak stage, a silent auction, and early seating for the performance. More information and tickets are available at shakespeareroyaloak.com.

In addition to its main stage production, Shakespeare Royal Oak is offering youth education programs, SRO Teen Ensemble and KidsAct! in Starr Jaycee Park.

The SRO Teen Ensemble for high school students will run July 18-29 with public performances of As You Like It July 31, August 1 and 2. Registration ($310) is available now for non-acting students.

KidsAct! for students entering grades 1-8 will run in the park August 1-5 with a public performance on Saturday, August 6. Registration ($250) is available now.

Registration is available for both programs online at shakespeareroyaloak.com.

Shakespeare Royal Oak will follow the most up to date health and safety procedures established by industry professionals, health experts, and local & state officials for its rehearsals, education programs, and performances.

Since 2001 Water Works Theatre Company, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) company, has presented Shakespeare Royal Oak and other award-winning productions. Shakespeare Royal Oak enhances the quality of life in its community by offering Michigan's premier outdoor professional Shakespeare event in Royal Oak's Starr Jaycee Park. The company provides a place to call home for local professional actors, designers, directors, teachers, and other artists in a dynamic collaboration with skilled volunteers and other community supporters. More information including how to support Shakespeare Royal Oak is available at: www.shakespeareroyaloak.com

Photo: Olivia Kiefer and Jalen Wilson-Nelem appear as Juliet and Romeo in Shakespeare Royal Oak's production of Romeo & Juliet July 28 - August 7 in Starr Jaycee Park.

Photo Credit:Shakespeare Royal Oak.