Tickets On Sale Now For Martina McBride at Wharton Center

Martina McBride just announced her Christmas tour, The Joy of Christmas, with a stop at Wharton Center's Cobb Great Hall on December 19. Tickets for this one-night-only concert are ON SALE NOW through Wharton Center's official ticketing outlets: online at whartoncenter.com, at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office at Wharton Center, or by calling 1-800-WHARTON.

Martina McBride is a multiple Grammy-nominated country music icon, whose incomparable vocals have kept her at the top of the charts, garnering six No. 1 hits and twenty Top 10 singles. Selling more than 18 million albums to date, McBride has earned fourteen Gold, nine Platinum, three Double Platinum, and two Triple Platinum certifications.

Most recently, McBride released It's The Holiday Season, a 9-song holiday album. For this album, McBride collaborated with the late Patrick "Pat" Williams, who arranged a set of classic Christmas songs with accompaniment from more than 35 world-class musicians at the famed Capitol Studio in Los Angeles and Blackbird Studio in Nashville. This release follows her 1998 multiplatinum White Christmas.

Martina has been honored with more than 15 major music awards, including four wins from the Country Music Association and three Academy of Country Music Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year.





