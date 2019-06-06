Three Flint Non-Profits Receive Internationally-Acclaimed Grant Funding

Quota International, a female-founded non-profit organization, has been empowering women, children, the deaf and hard-of-hearing, and people with speech difficulties since 1919. The Flint School of Performing Arts, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint, and Voices for our Children Advocacy Center were all awarded grant money from the internationally-acclaimed organization this month.

The Flint School of Performing Arts' grant proposal was focused around their Meet the Orchestra concert series, where hundreds of elementary students get to learn about orchestral music and instruments through the music they already recognize and enjoy. They're also an opportunity for members of the Flint Symphony Orchestra to meet and mentor potential musicians of the future, explains David Pierson Torre, Director of the School. We are extremely grateful for the generous support of Quota International, which makes these concerts possible!

Voices for Children Advocacy Center works to support the alarming number of children who are victims of abuse through education, empowerment, and enlightenment of children, their parents, and the community. They offer medical care, social services, family advocacy services, and a vast network of supporting services to their constituents. We are excited to be able to bring kid-friendly curriculum to the children of Genesee County, and it is directly because of supporters like Quota, shares Claudnyse D. Holloman, Executive Director of Voices for Children Advocacy Center.

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint will use grant funding awarded by Quota International to support the Great Summers Start Here program. The Clubs provide a safe, fun environment for youth to learn, play, and grow when they are out of school for the summer. Programs and activities focus on the prevention of summer learning loss, the arts, nutrition, sports and recreation, and good character and citizenship. We are excited to forge this collaboration with Quota International to make a positive impact this summer for youth in Flint," said Tauzzari Robinson, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint. "As a former member growing up in Ohio, I know firsthand the profound influence of the Club on the life of a young person.





