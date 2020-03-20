Theatre and Dance at Wayne Creates Online Programming in Response to Pandemic

As previously reported, following guidance from Wayne State University, Theatre and Dance at Wayne has made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel all remaining productions in our 2019-2020 season. In response to these closures and in support of the mission to serve both students and the public audience, the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance is forging ahead with Virtual Theatre and Dance at Wayne.



Every weekday on Theatre and Dance at Wayne's Facebook, Instagram, and/or TikTok, followers can engage in live and pre-recorded content that bridges social distancing with dynamic performances, narratives and stories. This virtual programming provides Wayne State University students, faculty, and staff an outlet for their creative energy while also engaging the public in thoughtful, inspiring, and entertaining experiences.



Visitors can enjoy the virtual programming on Theatre and Dance at Wayne's social media channels noted below:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheatreandDanceatWayne

Instagram: www.instagram.com/TheatreandDanceatWayne

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@wsutheatredance

The public is invited to join Theatre and Dance at Wayne by creating their own theatre or dance-inspired content and tagging #WSUTDVirtual in their posts. Additional information is available at www.theatreanddanceatwayne.com/virtual



Regarding live performance cancelations, Theatre and Dance at Wayne understands that many will be disheartened by this decision but truly appreciates the public's understanding that the organization's first priority is the care and safety of their students and their guests. Allowing ticket purchases to convert to a tax-deductible donation continues the much-needed support of students and ensures that Theatre and Dance at Wayne can continue to offer quality entertainment and excellent education.



For patrons who'd prefer to receive a refund, ticket holders are asked to email boxoffice@wayne.edu, providing the name under which the tickets were purchased, the birthday of the original purchaser, and mailing address. If patrons elect not to contact the box office, they will receive a donation notification. Note that it will take some time to coordinate these efforts.



Additional updates, if any, will be available at https://www.theatreanddanceatwayne.com/coronavirus/





