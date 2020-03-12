Theatre NOVA Announces Postponement of World Premiere of ARABIC TO ENGLISH Due to Concerns Over COVID-19

In light of the rapidly developing COVID-19 situation and in line with WHO and CDC guidance to limit the interaction of people in larger groups to diminish disease transmission, Theatre NOVA will postpone its production of "Arabic to English" by David Wells, that was scheduled to open on March 20, 2020. "Arabic to English will now run August 7 through August 30.

The following is a statement from Artistic Directors Diane Hill, Carla Milarch, and David Wolber: "Yesterday we made the difficult decision to interrupt our work on David Wells' wonderful new play "Arabic to English" to protect our actors, our staff, and our audience, and to help "flatten the curve" as COVID-19 spreads across the country. We believe it is essential for all community organizations to do their part in slowing the spread of this virulent disease. Many arts patrons fall into the high-risk category, and the CDC has recommended that people over 60 do not attend public gatherings in order to safeguard themselves. We are saddened to have to interrupt work on this important and exciting world premiere. However, we look forward to bringing it to the public at a time when all of our community members, young and old, healthy and vulnerable, can fully participate. We want to especially thank our wonderful cast and crew for being flexible and willing to make themselves available for our alternate dates."

At this time, the Michigan Playwrights Festival (April 22 through April 26), "Relativity" (May 8 through May 31), and "God Kinda Looks Like Tupac" (June 26 through July 19) remain as previously scheduled until further notice. Current ticket holders for "Arabic to English" will be contacted this week to reschedule their tickets for August. For regular updates visit www.theatrenova.org





