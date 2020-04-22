Theatre NOVA Announces Postponement Of RELATIVITY And The Michigan Playwrights Festival

In light of the continuing COVID-19 situation, the Governor's "Stay-at-Home" order, and in line with WHO and CDC guidance to limit the interaction of people in larger groups to diminish disease transmission, Theatre NOVA will postpone its production of "Relativity" by Mark St. Germain. Originally scheduled to open on May 8, 2020, "Relativity" will now be a part of the 2020-2021 Season, with an expected Spring 2021 production.

The following is a statement from Artistic Directors Diane Hill, Carla Milarch, and David Wolber:

"As the COVID-19 situation continues to impact our daily lives, Theatre NOVA takes the safety of our staff, our patrons, and our families seriously. Per Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Executive Order, we are unable to convene actors for rehearsal, and therefore will not be able to meet our previously set forth timelines. We remain hopeful that the rest of our season, including 'God Kinda Looks Like Tupac' and 'Arabic to English,' will be able to take place as scheduled. Still, we will address each of those on an individual basis, depending on public health and safety advice as things develop. Our top priority now is the health of our staff and artists and their loved ones. Although it is unclear how long we will be shut down and how that will impact us financially, we are vigorously pursuing all means of supplemental support, through grants and donations. We are optimistic that Theatre NOVA will make it through this crisis. We look forward to the time we can all meet together in the theatre once again to share fellowship, art, and brand new plays."

Current ticket holders for "Relativity" will receive a credit on their account for next season's production of "Relativity" or can email a2theatrenova@gmail.com for other options. We also must postpone our spring Michigan Playwrights to a later date to be determined once we're past the COVID-19 situation.

We are asking our audience and the general public for support through this difficult time to keep our home fires burning until our stage lights can shine once more. Without revenue from ticket sales and subscriptions, 70% of our annual operating revenue is lost.

Donations can be made through our website: <http://www.theatrenova.org> or on our GoFundMe Charity page: <https://bit.ly/TNGoFundMe>, where donations are being matched up to $1,000 on a first-come, first-served basis now through May 5th.

For regular updates visit www.theatrenova.org





