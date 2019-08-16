Theatre And Dance At Wayne Offers Special Two-Show Family Deal Plus A Chance To Win A MARY POPPINS Prize Package

Theatre and Dance at Wayne, the producing company of the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance at Wayne State University, is offering families a special discount when purchasing tickets to both of this season's family-friendly productions, "A Christmas Carol" and "Mary Poppins" and a chance to win official "Mary Poppins" merchandise plus a tea party at The Whitney mansion!



"Providing family-friendly shows to the people of Detroit and our surrounding neighbors is extremely important to us. That's why we're bringing back the family-favorite, 'A Christmas Carol' this holiday season and producing Disney's beloved musical, 'Mary Poppins,' on the Bonstelle Theatre stage," says John Wolf, chair of the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance. "By providing a discount to families who wish to see both, we hope to encourage folks to come together and celebrate beloved stories like these."



"When both 'Sister Act the Musical' (2018) and 'Mamma Mia!' (2019) broke box office records, we realized that families with younger children were discovering the magic of theatre with us," Wolf continues. "When a child's eyes light up watching something that they believed was impossible, we know we've played an important role in their imaginative young lives."



Audiences wishing to enjoy both "A Christmas Carol" and "Mary Poppins" will save $10 on each adult ticket (normally $27 to $35) and $5 on each child or students ticket (normally $15 to $20) using the discount code FAMILYPACK when purchasing tickets online or by mentioning this discount code over the phone or in person at the box office located in the lobby of the Hilberry Theatre at 4743 Cass Avenue.



And, much like a "spoonful of sugar" sweetens the taste buds, ticket buyers who use the discount code FAMILYPACK will be entered into a drawing to win official "Mary Poppins" merchandise from the Broadway production and a tea party at The Whitney mansion!



"A Christmas Carol" performs December 4 through 15, 2019 and Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's "Mary Poppins" performs April 10 to 19, 2020 at the historic Bonstelle Theatre. "A Christmas Carol," adapted from the Charles Dickens story by John Wolf and Tom Aulino follows the spirited tale of Ebenezer Scrooge as he travels one Christmas Eve with the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future in an attempt to change his miserly ways. "Mary Poppins" is based on the Walt Disney Film and the original stories by P. L. Travers and features original music and lyrics by Richard M. and Robert B. Sherman ("Mary Poppins," "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang"), a book by Julian Fellows ("Downton Abbey," "School of Rock") with new songs and additional music by Anthony Drewe and George Stiles. The stage musical adaptation was co-created by Cameron Mackintosh ("Les Misérables," "The Phantom of the Opera").



Learn more at www.theatreanddanceatwayne.com/family.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You