The Village Players of Birmingham Present MOON OVER BUFFALO

The Village Players of Birmingham opens its 97th season with Ken Ludwig's hilarious comedy Moon Over Buffalo the weekends of September 6th through September 22nd.

Moon Over Buffalo is a fast-paced farce that centers on the lives George and Charlotte Hay, fading theatrical stars of the 1950s. The Hays run a small repertory theater in Buffalo, New York on the brink of failure plus a disastrous split-up caused by George's dalliance with a young ingénue. They receive word that they might just have one last shot at stardom: famed director Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee, and if he likes what he sees, he might cast them in his current film. Hilarity erupts as chasing one's dream becomes a wild romp that the audience is sure to enjoy.

In the tradition of any Ken Ludwig's farces, you will be treated to farcical nonsense at its best compete with misguided romances, mistaken identities, slamming doors, close calls, quick changes, sword fights, prat falls, drunken antics and buffoonery! A fun night at the theatre is guaranteed!

Moon Over Buffalo is directed by veteran Village Players member Eileen Sinclair White from Warren. "I love a good farce!" said White. "Since seeing the Broadway premiere with Carol Burnett and Philip Bosco, I have loved this show."

"The characters are so well defined and so likeable!" added Michael A. Gravame of Detroit who plays George Hay. "The audience loves the slapstick bits but also loves the people on the stage and wants a happy ending!"

"This play delivers on every level," said Sue Chekaway of Bloomfield Hills who plays Charlotte Hay. "Audiences will love this show between mistaken identities, pregnant ingénues, drunken leading men in the wrong costume in the wrong play; this show has something for everyone."

The two-act comedy runs approximately 2 hours plus one 15-minute intermission. Show dates and times are September 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 8:00 p.m. and September 8, 15 and 22 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $19.00 (plus a $1.00 processing fee for each ticket order) and are available online at www.birminghamvillageplayers.com or by calling the theater box office at 248-644-2075. The Village Players playhouse is located at 34660 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham.

The Cast of Moon Over Buffalo:

George Hay - Michael A. Gravame - Detroit

Charlotte Hay - Sue Chekaway - Bloomfield Hills

Ethel - Jean Garringer - Clarkston

Rosalind (Roz) - Brittany Lauren - Warren

Howard - Greg Ruvolo - Lathrup Village

Eileen - Stacey-Stanczak-Tuscany - Sterling Heights

Paul - Wyatt Setty - Harrison Township

Richard - Tony Semanik - West Bloomfield





