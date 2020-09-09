The Vagrancy Announces Michigan Chapter With Call for Michigan-Based Creative Writers

The Michigan chapter will be accepting submissions for its inaugural Michigan Writers' Group.

Award-winning, Los Angeles-based, theatre company THE VAGRANCY will launch its MICHIGAN CHAPTER by accepting submissions for its inaugural Michigan Writers' Group on Monday, September 15th 2020. This year's theme is History Repeats Itself.

The Vagrancy's writing group is a nine month-long development process that supports selected writers in the creation of new, original theatre. From October to May, the group will meet every other Wednesday evening (allowing for holiday breaks) to read and discuss the plays-in-progress. Selected writers are required to bring new work to each session and attend at least 12 of the 14 scheduled meetings. Each writer will be paired with a director who will lead two developmental sessions with actors during the writing process: a First Read in February, and a Mini-Workshop in May. The process culminates in June with an in-depth workshop and staged readings of each new play as part of BLOSSOMING, The Vagrancy's new play festival. Selected writers will receive a $75 stipend after the conclusion of the festival. *All scheduled meetings, development sessions and the festival itself will be performed virtually until further notice. If/when BLOSSOMING returns to an in-person process it will take place in Grand Rapids, MI*

All pitches for this year's writers' group should tell a story inspired by the theme History Repeats Itself. We are especially interested in hearing proposals that provide an antidote to the current uncertainty we are all experiencing by reflecting elements of joy in the pitch. We seek engrossing stories about captivating characters that will engage audiences emotionally as well as intellectually. The Vagrancy focuses on visceral theatre, and is particularly interested in stories with an element of poetry. Please visit thevagrancy.com to read more about The Vagrancy's mission.

All interested writers should submit a 1-page pitch outlining a new play, a writing sample, and a brief writers bio. Women, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and writers with disabilities are encouraged to apply. We welcome pitches from poets, novelists, short story writers, librettists, playwrights, etc. Please do not submit ideas for plays that have already been started; the writers' group is designed to support projects beginning with inception.

Submissions should be emailed to Holli Sinn at mivagrantwritersgroup@gmail.com by the end of Friday, September 25th, 2020.

THE VAGRANCY is a bold theatre company that creates visceral work that seeks to touch the human spirit. Michigan Chapter Leadership: Caitlin Hart, Founder & Artistic Director; Holli Sinn, Writers' Group Moderator; Jocelyn Barnes, BLOSSOMING Moderator; Bruce Hart, Managing Director

