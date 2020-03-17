The Musical Theatre Senior Showcase at University of Michigan Has Been Canceled

In accordance with the University's measures, the Musical Theatre Senior Showcase on May 3 in Ann Arbor is canceled.

They have released the following update:

As promised, we have an update regarding the status of the Musical Theatre Senior Showcase. With the extension of cancelations through Commencement, we have had to cancel the Showcase scheduled for May 3rd in Ann Arbor.

Anyone who has already purchased a ticket has three options:

a?? Exchange your ticket for a credit toward our 2020-21 performance season. If this is your preferred option, please email smtdtickets@umich.edu and we will contact you to process the exchange.

a?? Receive a refund. If you would like to receive a refund, please contact the Ticket Office at 734-764-2538 during business hours*. Please note that we do not keep credit card information on file, so we will need you to call our Ticket Office and speak to one of our associates in person. Do not send us your credit card information via email.

a?? Donate part or all of your ticket purchase to SMTD to help cover the costs already incurred in producing our shows. We ask that you kindly consider supporting our mission by donating at least half of the cost of your ticket(s) as a tax-deductible in-kind gift to the School of Music, Theatre & Dance.

We ask that you contact us before May 15 with your preferred option. If we do not hear from you by May 15, your ticket will be processed as a donation.

**PLEASE NOTE: The League Ticket Office window will not be open for the forseeable future. There will be representatives answering the phone and emails from 12-5 Monday-Friday.



The Ticket Office can be reached at smtdtickets@umich.edu or 734-764-2538.



We anticipate a high number of calls; we ask for your patience during these unprecedented times as we work to answer all requests in a timely manner.

This news is tremendously devastating to the students, faculty, and staff, who have tirelessly worked to put together this final hurrah for our seniors over the past weeks. However, we take the health and safety of our students, our faculty, our volunteers, our staff, and you--our audiences--very seriously and will do everything we can to both support the University's decision, and to help mitigate the potential exposure of audiences to the coronavirus.

Further updates from the university can be found at the link below.

View the latest COVID-19 Updates, FAQs, and health and safety recommendations from the University of Michigan

More information will follow as the situation progresses; this promises to be an ever-changing situation.



Thank you for your understanding and please, stay healthy. We will see you for our 2020-21 season, which will be announced next month





