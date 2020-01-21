The Haus of Planet Ant Presents GENDER BENDER Drag Show

The Gender Bender house cast and some special guests will play the game LIVE for Black Box audiences! Featuring the local drag talents of Alex Knows It All, BaHa! Blast, iT, Jezebel, Lavender Scare, Remy LaLa, and Rose Ritz. The Snatch Game is a special blend of impersonation, improvisation, and character acting in the fashion of live game shows shot with a studio audience. The show will run February 21st and 22nd in The Planet Ant Black Box Theatre starting at 10 pm. This is one of the first special edition shows produced by Gender Bender.

Planet Ant is an organization known for its unique style of improv, sketch comedy, and theatre performance. Gender Bender producer and host, Jared Scott Morin (Lavender Scare) says, "As a part of Planet Ant's community, Gender Bender steps up to bat, showcasing the stage talents of our drag performers in a way audiences have not seen them before". Known as "Detroit's weirdest drag show," Gender Bender aims to entertain audiences with a very special, very silly, and borderline psychotic drag event that will leave everyone wanting more. Tickets for this show can be purchased at the door for $10.

Planet Ant Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit in Hamtramck, MI. Originally established in 1993 as a neighborhood coffee shop, Planet Ant has since become an epicenter of creative expression and production. Notably an improv comedy theater known for "Monday Night Improv with the Planet Ant Home Team" (still running weekly) and traditional black box theater, the organization has expanded its scope over the last five years to incorporate virtually all artistic mediums. The original Planet Ant Black Box remains the primary venue for improv shows, as well as sketch and scripted comedy, plus a full theatrical season. Across the street from the theater (commonly referred to as "The Purple Building") are Ant Hall and the attached Ghost Light bar: two contrasting venues serving niche purposes to the creatives communities spanning live music, large-scale theatrical and musical productions, burlesque and variety shows, comedy showcases, festivals, fundraisers, community meetings, weddings, private functions, and more. The organization also offers a full-scale training center with introductory to graduate-level courses improv, sketch comedy writing, screenwriting, video production, and more. New semesters start every six weeks; more info and registration can be found at planetant.com/training. Donations to Planet Ant are tax deductible and can be made at www.planetant.com/donate.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You