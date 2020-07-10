The Flint Institute of Music to Continue MUSIC AROUND TOWN With Pop Up Concerts

Front-line workers in Genesee County will soon hear sweet music as yet another way of thanking them for all they have sacrificed in the past few months to ensure our health and safety.

The Flint Institute of Music will continue its spirit of community with its 30-year tradition of Music Around Town by doing pop-up concerts throughout the county in appreciation of front-line workers. Members of the Flint Symphony Orchestra and Flint School of Performing Arts faculty will be performing 15 to 20 minutes onsite where essential workers are located. FIM is scheduling the performances around shift changes as well as lunch so the workers can take a moment to stop and listen, according to Rodney Lontine, president and CEO of the Flint Institute of Music.

The performances are not open to the public.

"The objective of these performances is to show our gratitude for all they have done and are doing during this pandemic. We wanted to do something that represents who we are, and the best way to do that is by performing," explained Lontine.

FIM has a form on its website for local businesses with essential workers to request a performance for their employees. It can be found at https://thefim.org/music-around-town/.

"We want to entertain and thank as many of these invaluable people as possible, so we are hoping many qualifying organizations will apply," said Lontine.

At this point, FIM plans to continue in the fall with outdoor concerts and collaborative events that meet social distancing requirements that may be in place at the time. By the spring of 2021, it hopes to be joining with arts partners like the National Arab Orchestra to stage larger concerts and events.

