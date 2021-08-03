The Barn Theatre's SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE BROADWAY MUSICAL Opens Tonight

The Barn Theatre is inviting you to SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE BROADWAY MUSICAL August 3 through 15! Dive under the sea to the world of Bikini Bottom to see SpongeBob, Patrick and more hit the stage in this new musical based on the popular cartoon. With music written by a long list of music legends, including David Bowie, Aerosmith, and Panic! At the Disco, get ready to experience all-new depths of theatrical innovation.

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world due to the impending eruption of Mount Humongous. Chaos ensues. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises and takes center stage. SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy team up to save Bikini Bottom. Using science and optimism these unlikely heroes just might be able to save the world!

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE BROADWAY MUSICAL opened in Chicago in June of 2016 before it opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre on December 4, 2017. After its run in New York, SPONGEBOB launched a North American tour in September 2019, however the tour was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cartoon that inspired the musical aired on Nickelodeon on July 17, 1999, and since has won numerus awards, including four Emmys. There have also been three film adaptations of the series; The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

SPONGEBOB is directed by Eric Morris, set designed by Steven Lee Burright, and costumes designed by Melanie Wehrmacher, with music direction Chris Gray, and choreography by Melissa Cotton Hunter. Technical Direction and Properties are designed by Sam Rudy. Lights are designed by Michael McShane. Sound has been designed by Spencer Wooley. Garrylee McCormick is hair/wig master.

The Barn Theatre's Backstage Xperience production of SPONGEBOB is sponsored by Irving S. Gilmore Foundation & Eaton

The Production of SPONGEBOB is sponsored by WKFR and TownSquare media

The Rehearsal Shed & Bar Show

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the actors have taken their final bows. Take in our cabaret-style show after the main stage performances while satisfying cravings with some light snacks.

Make Bar Show reservations online for the entire summer. No need to wait in line before the show!

2021 Property Improvements

The Barn has added two more exciting additions coming this summer.

· In addition to the Rehearsal Shed, the Barn has recently opened Miss Penelope's Saloon! Open before and during the show for patrons to grab a drink

· NEW THIS SEASON, you can now bring drinks into the theatre

· Opening soon:

- A new pizza kitchen, Back 40 Pizza, will be freshly made and served before, during, and after the show.

- Construction has just begun on our Silo Museum & Gift Shop, which will open later this summer

Location & Ticket Details

The Barn Theatre is located on M-96, west of Augusta. Tickets range from $41-$49 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express are all accepted. Group rates are available. The Box Office is open every day from 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM. To reserve tickets, call (269) 731-4121 or buy them online at www.barntheatreschool.org.