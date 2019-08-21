The Barn Theatre Presents EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

Come on down to the Barn's final production of the 2019 season and watch the blood fly ONE WEEK ONLY August 27 - September 1. EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL takes all the elements of the cult classic films and combines them for one of the craziest, funniest theatrical experiences of all time. It's a bloody comedy start to finish!

Ash (portrayed by Barn favorite Jonnie Carpathios) and his four college friends (Barn favorite Samantha Rickard, First-year apprentice Cosette Smith, and second-year apprentices Molly Hill, Justin Mathews), spend the weekend in an abandoned cabin in the woods, accidentally unleashing an evil terror. In this comedic take on the 1980s horror film franchise, characters, and demons sing and dance as they tell bad jokes and dismember people while the coeds dish out one-liners and fight the never-ending wickedness that has come for them. Rounding out the cast are Barn Favorites Melissa Cotton Hunter, Patrick Hunter, Charlie King, Hans Friedrichs and second year apprentice Christian Edwards.

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL has great fun with the campy, horror genre as only the Barn Theatre can. With this combination of gore, jokes, cheesy effects and awesome musical numbers, EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL is unlike any show you've ever seen! Rated R for language and gore.

Originally adapted for a musical theatre class at Queen's University, EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL was performed in Kingston, Ontario at a local comedy club. Later staged as a workshop in Toronto on August 2003 and performances at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal in 2004, during the Northeast Blackout of 2003, the cast and crew performed the show on the front lawn of the Tranzac Club in Toronto. The band played acoustic instruments and cast members provided lighting from flashlights and sound effects from backstage. The New York off-Broadway production opened November 1, 2006, and it ran, performing 8 times per week at the New World Stages, until February 17, 2007. The cast album debuted at #4 on the Billboard Show Charts.

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL is directed by Brendan Ragotzy, set designed by Steven Lee Burright, and costumes designed by Madison Merlanti and Cosette Smith, with music direction by Brent J. Decker, and choreography by Jamey Grisham. Properties are designed by Sam Rudy. Lights are designed by Mike McShane. Sound has been designed by Kenze Carlson. Arianna Krenk is serving as hair/wig master, and Russ Skell is serving as Technical Director.

The Barn Theatre School is proud to offer an American Sign Language interpreted performance of EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL on Thursday, August 29th. Generously sponsored by Eaton.

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the actors have taken their final bows. Take in their unique cabaret-style show after the main stage performances while satisfying your cravings with some light snacks. Make Bar Show reservations online. No need to wait in line before the show!

Dinners are provided Tuesday - Saturday by GMC catering. Visit the website or call the Box Office for dinner reservations at (269) 731-4121.

The Barn Theatre is located on M-96, west of Augusta. Tickets range from $39-$48 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express are all accepted. Group rates are available. The Box Office is open every day from 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased online anytime. To reserve tickets call (269) 731-4121 or visit www.barntheatreschool.org





