THE WEDDING SINGER And More Coming To The War Memorial This Summer

A variety of performances are set to grace audiences on the lakefront back lawn of The War Memorial this summer.

For four nights only, Opera MODO presents The Wedding Singer at The War Memorial. This story is set in 1985 and revolves around Robbie Hart, a rock star wannabe, who sings at weddings, his failed relationship with his former fiancée, and his romance with a new love, Julia.

Shows are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. July 7, July 8, July 12 and July 14 on the back lawn. Tickets, available through Opera MODO, are $60 for VIP adult, $40 for general admission adult, and $20 for general admission student.

Also in July, Shakespeare in Detroit: A Reading of The Tempest comes to The War Memorial. Set for July 10 at 3 p.m., an abbreviated version of the play will be read by the theater company's performing members. Shakespeare in Detroit is the city's premiere classical company, having pioneered the first-ever park performance of the Bard in a city park. The pioneering organization has been featured on the BBC, NPR, and several additional local and national platforms.

General admission tickets are $40 and include one beverage. Student tickets, with an ID, are $15 and also include one beverage. There will be a full cash bar. Non-alcoholic beverages will be available.

The summer performing arts scene at The War Memorial wraps up with an appearance from the Grosse Pointe Symphony Orchestra on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors over age 60, $5 for college students, and children in grades kindergarten through 12th grade are free. The program features selections like Williams: March from Superman, Holst, arr Jacobs: Suite No. 1 in Eb, and Holst: A Fugal Concerto.

To learn more and for ticket information on all events, visit warmemorial.org/arts.

For more than 70 years, The War Memorial has been an arts, culture, patriotic, and community leader organization for Southeast Michigan. The War Memorial annually hosts more than 3,000 performances, classes, and family or community events drawing 250,000 visitors to its campus on the shores of Lake Saint Clair in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. The War Memorial offers premier hospitality services for community and private gatherings as well as a diverse lineup of innovative programming for all ages. The War Memorial celebrates the ideals of American democracy through its programming while serving as place to honor and remember those who have defended those ideals. The War Memorial is a place for all people with no membership or residency requirements.