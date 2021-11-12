The Sound of Music will be performed at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre beginning next week. Performances will run November 19th - December 19th, 2021.

The production features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. Suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp.

A timeless story, iconic music, and memorable characters come together in this Civic Theatre holiday tradition for the whole family.

Salzburg, Austria. 1938. Nazi Germany prepares to begin the Second World War. While she takes time to decide whether she wishes to become a nun, Maria takes a job as governess to a large family. She falls in love with the children, and eventually their widowed father, Captain von Trapp. After the Anschluss, von Trapp is ordered to accept a commission in the German navy, but he and Maria execute a plan to flee Austria with the children. A legendary musical score and a family that will sing their way into your heart make for an experience you and your family will not want to miss.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=grciv