THE JUNGLE BOOK is Coming to Main Hall Stage at Music Hall

From the creators of Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea comes a theatrical adaptation of the works of Rudyard Kipling. The classic Mowgli stories have been re-imagined through modern eyes, with immersive multimedia, shadow-play, and original music, Jungle Book hits the Main Hall stage at Music Hall, Sunday, January 12th at 6PM

This is the enchanting story of Mowgli, an orphaned boy, guided by his animal guardians through a journey of self-discovery. Based on Rudyard Kipling's collective works, this eye-popping live theatrical production brings the beloved characters to life as you've never seen them before. Please join us at Music Hall for this superior adaptation of this exceptional Children's Theater Production from Kidoons.

Jungle Book will transport you from the urban jungle to Mowgli's childhood in the jungles of India, and delve deep into the emotional themes of the story, and our relationship to the animal kingdom. After a world premiere at Asolo Repertory Theatre in Florida and with hit runs in Pasadena Playhouse and Young People's Theatre, Jungle Book is touring internationally.

Written and Directed by Craig Francis and Rick Miller.

Tickets $10 General Admission and $20 Reserved available at Music hall Box Office or Ticketmaster.com Or: Call Box Office for our Family Pack Deal at 313 887-8501

Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts

350 Madison Avenue

Detroit, MI 48226

http://www.musichall.org

313-887-8500

Video Trailer:





