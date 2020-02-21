THE JUDY AND BARBARA SHOW Comes To Planet Ant

Barbra is having a concert and is a little lonely performing, so with the help of the audience and the Ruby Slippers Barbra steals from the Smithsonian, they bring Judy Garland back from the grave for a one night only reunion. Rip roaring comedy, jokes, iconic songs of the past and so much more fill this 1-hour stage show. You will hear classics like don't rain on my parade, my man, the trolley song, and over the rainbow. Summer Orlando and Barbra Joan Streetsand conjure their best respective impressions of Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand, with live singing, classic duets, solo performances, comedy and lots of fun!

"Summer and Barbra truly go BEYOND impersonation; this is more than a tribute show. They truly become these icons when they are on stage. This is a completely live vocal show with dazzling visual effects, replica costumes, lots of laughs, storytelling, and songs of the past. It promises to give the audience everything they expect from a Garland and Streisand show and maybe even a little more then they didn't know they needed. This show invites the audience to be a part of the show and there are in fact moments that include audience participation. " - Callmeadam.com as seen in The New York Times.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/507514943246635/





