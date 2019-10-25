THE ILLUSIONISTS Live From Broadway Tickets Are On Sale Now

On the heels of a highly successful multi-city tour and run on Broadway, the world's best-selling touring magic show, THE ILLUSIONISTS - LIVE FROM BROADWAY (www.theillusionistslive.com), will play Wharton Center for Performing Arts in East Lansing on February 8 as part of its North American tour in 2020. Tickets for THE ILLUSIONISTS are on sale now through Wharton Center's official ticketing outlets: online at whartoncenter.com, at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office at Wharton Center, or by calling 1-800-WHARTON.

THE ILLUSIONISTS - LIVE FROM BROADWAY is produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and MagicSpace Entertainment. Conceived by Simon Painter, the show's creative team also includes executive producer Tim Lawson.

Full of hilarious magic tricks, death-defying stunts and acts of breathtaking wonder, THE ILLUSIONISTS has shattered box office records worldwide and thrilled audiences of all ages with a mind-blowing spectacular, showcasing the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. Creative Producer Simon Painter said, "We can't wait to bring this electrifying show to East Lansing for a truly entertaining experience for the whole family. THE ILLUSIONISTS is the most non-stop and powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on the live stage."

CONTINUED ON PAGE 2

CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1

The 2020 tour will feature the following cast members:

The Trickster,a??David Williamson

David's irresistible mix of humor and skill has been a favorite with audiences around the world. He has consulted on TV specials for illusionists David Copperfield and David Blaine. Most recently, David appeared ona??Mastersa??Ofa??Illusiona??and PAX TV'sa??World Magic Awards a??Special, a??where he was awarded Comedy Magician of the Year.a??

The Elusive, Valentin Azema

With a French touch, a bit of humor and a limitless passion for the art of magic, you will share with Valentin a one-of-a-kind experience of wonder and mystery.

The Daredevil, Jonathan Goodwin

British-born daredevil and escape artist Jonathan is widely considered one of the most creative, skilled, and frankly crazy stunt performers in the world and has been described as "the world's greatest theatrical daredevil." Goodwin has been hanged, buried alive, hung by his toes from helicopters, burned at the stake, attacked by sharks and bitten by rattlesnakes, dodged arrows and climbed under moving cars.

The Mentalist, Chris Cox

He's a multi-award-winning 'mind reader who can't read minds' and the star of the BBC's Chris Cox's Mind-Boggling Magic & Killer Magic. He's performed in three London West End seasons and a sellout run at Sydney Opera House and has been seen live by over 750,000 people. The UK's Guardian newspaper say he is "one of the most exciting entertainers in Britain." Chris is far too modest to mention it, though.

The Manipulator, Hyun Joon Kim

Hailing from Korea, Hyun Joon Kim is regarded as one of the most masterful sleight-of-hand artists in the world. He has mastered the art of manipulation with extreme discipline and highly skilled technique that leave both audiences and fellow magicians alike in awe.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You