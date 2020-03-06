THE BAXTER SISTERS Comes to Tipping Point Theatre

The Baxter Sisters had their lives planned out back in 1937 at the age of 17, 16, 15, and 13. They would win the talent competition in Detroit, get a spot on Major Bowes Amateur Hour and become a famous travelling act of tap dancing sisters. When the talent competition is lost to Betty Hutton, the sisters quickly learn that no matter what life throws their way, they will have to fight through it to reach their goals of tapping on tour. Come get a glimpse of their mid-20th century life in Ionia, MI as they grow and learn that nothing can replace family.

The Baxter Sisters was written by local Michigan playwright, Kim Carney. A graduate of Wayne State University and a recipient of its Arts Achievement Award, her plays have been produced at local theatres, such as The Purple Rose, and around the country. The Baxter Sisters was inspired by her Mother and Aunt's lives in Lansing, MI during the mid-1900's. Known as The Butler Sisters, they would take the stage to perform tap routines all around mid-Michigan. Apart from creating a dance academy in their hometown, this is where the stories divide, and The Baxter Sisters takes the liberty of exploring deeper themes of family and self-discovery.

The Baxter Sisters is a World Premiere that features an all-female cast. "In fact," Carney recalled, "the [table] reading that we had [at Tipping Point], a year ago December,... was the first time I had ever heard it out loud." The production also features Stephanie Stoiko as the Assistant Director, having been awarded the position through Box Fest Detroit last year.

The Baxter Sisters runs April 2 - May 3, 2020. Tickets are on sale to the General Public now. Those interested in The Baxter Sisters are encouraged to purchase their tickets ahead of time as this show is anticipated to sell out. Preview performances that include a talk back afterwards with Producing Artistic Director James R. Kuhl and Director Angie Kane happen April 2 & 3 for just $26. Opening night is April 4 and includes an afterglow reception for $47. Student tickets are available for just $10 while Senior and Military are eligible for a $2 discount off of their ticket. Tickets are nonrefundable but may be exchanged to a different performance of the same show up to 48 hours before the performance with no penalty. The Baxter Sisters is not intended for young audiences.

Now in its 13th season, Tipping Point Theatre prides itself in hiring over 90 professional Michigan artists each year and continues to give to the surrounding areas whenever possible. Whether you're new to live productions or are a theatre veteran, the intimate, 100-seat theatre provides a great view and an entertaining experience for every ticket holder. A night at Tipping Point is a great casual outing for adults. More information can be found on their website at www.TippingPointTheatre.com or by calling the box office at (248) 347-0003.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You