Submit a Play for Basement Art's First-Ever One-Act Festival

They are looking for 4-5 published or student-written One-Acts for Basement Art's first-ever One-Act Festival happening January 17-18! One-Act Proposals will be due November 24th at midnight with rehearsals beginning after Winter break





How to Propose:



Please email a document containing the following information to basementarts.official@umich.edu:



1) Summary of the One-Act with a character breakdown

2) Why you're passionate about directing this One-Act

3) Production Team (if applicable)

4) Description or sketch of the set

5) List of props

6) Attach a PDF of the script



Since the One-Act Festival is low-commitment you are not required to have a full production team, so our Technical Department will assist in lights and sound during tech if needed.

Basement Arts will cover the cost of rights (if applicable) but other funds will not be provided. You will have access to anything in Basement Arts storage. We can approve purchases of specific props on a case by case basis.



Auditions will happen December 7-8, time and location TBA.



There will not be a follow-up interview for One-Act proposals.



The One-Act Festival conflicts with Falsettos, Yerma, and Being Alive.



If you have any questions about proposing, please email chrismoy@umich.edu.



Check out umichbasementarts.com for more info!





