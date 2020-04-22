Slipstream Theatre Cancels the Remainder of Its 6th Season

Read an important message from Slipstream Theatre:

"COVID-19 has rendered a new norm, and we still don't know what that new norm will be. With that information, Slipstream has decided to cancel the rest of the season, ending season 6 now.

While this is certainly not good news, it is an opportunity for us as an organization to reexamine our priorities and the kind of art we want to make. We plan on taking this time to find innovative ways to bring art to you. And we look forward to what season 7 can bring.

The metro Detroit theatre community has been hit hard, as have all small businesses. However, the members of the community have shown a profound unity that will serve audiences well once we are all able to reopen.

We are a strong community, and together we are unstoppable. We look forward to what the future holds and look forward to sharing it with you!

Slipstream Theatre Initiative

Bailey Boudreau, Artistic Director

Tiaja Sabrie, Company Director"





