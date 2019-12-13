Slipstream Presents A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

It's that time of year again. Logs on the fire, snow on the treetops, and families gathered 'round the feast. But for the Helmer family, this reunion will be a reckoning.

A Doll's House Part 2 opens the highly anticipated sixth season at Slipstream Theatre Initiative, paying homage to the company's critically acclaimed production of Ibsen's A Doll's House from their premiere season. Lucas Hnath's award-winning twist on one of the most celebrated and controversial plays of all time focuses on the nucleus of a family as it navigates the nuances of the very concept of "family".

Nora's sudden departure from her home was cause enough for A Doll's House to be banned originally. It has sparked debate and controversy for over a century. It has been a quintessential foundational example of women's rights and equality arguments. It has been taught and dissected a million ways. But how noble was Nora's central epiphany? Was it sacrifice or selfishness? What is left in the wake of her exit? Who suffers the consequences of her decisions?

The cast features last year's Three Tall Women (Jeannine Thompson as Nora, Maggie Gilkes as Anne-Marie, and Maggie Alger as Emmy) as well as last season's Falstaff (Patrick O'Lear). Costumes are designed by Bailey Boudreau with set and lights by Maggie Gilkes and Jackson Abohasira. Boudreau also directs the production, with Alanna Elling serving as Stage Manager. Promotional photography by Jan Cartwright Photography with graphic design by Esbee Creative.

The script is unique. The themes are universal. The show "allows the audience to see that even decisions made with the best of intentions can have unintended consequences. After all, the best laid plans of mice and men (and dolls) often go awry" as cast member Maggie Alger puts it. "It's about people wanting to be loved. To love and be loved without limitations. It's about seeing what's wrong in the world and trying to change it" says Jeannine Thompson. Patrick O'Lear sums it up as "a play about loss...everyone has lost something, and everyone is now in search of renewal." It is a play that will make you laugh, make you think, and most importantly in these uncertain times, make you realize the beauty of what is right in front of you - and the potential of the present moment. And whether you're a fan of classical theatre or not, don't worry! The play is written in modern day language, despite being set at the turn of the 20th century.

The show runs January 3rd through January 27th, with Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 7:00 pm. There will be two additional performances: Thursday, January 23rd, and Monday, January 27th. Tickets available on www.slipstreamti.com or by emailing SlipstreamTI@SlipstreamTI.com You can also use venmo for your ticket purchase, just include your email address, name, and date of desired performance in the comment!





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You