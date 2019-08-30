Sherlock Holmes And Watson Return To The Purple Rose For Part II Of David MacGregor's Trilogy

The Purple Rose Theatre Company (PRTC) will begin its 29th season with "Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Fallen Soufflé", a World Premiere by David MacGregor. Tickets are on sale now.

London. June, 1897. It's the day before Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee and her son, the playboy Prince of Wales, arrives at 221B Baker Street pursued by anarchist assassins. Coincidentally, the greatest chef in the world, Auguste Escoffier, also arrives at 221B, his career about to be shattered by blackmail and scandal. Can Holmes, Watson, and Irene Adler save the life of the heir to the British crown and the reputation of the master chef? And can they unmask the criminal genius behind both of these sinister conspiracies? This action-filled tale of royal debauchery, priceless gems, and gourmet food will provide Dr. Watson with the material for Sherlock Holmes' most bizarre and tastiest case.

"Sherlock Holmes" contains adult content and may not suitable for children under the age of 13.

"Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Fallen Soufflé" is the sequel to David MacGregor's hit play, "Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Elusive Ear", presented at the Purple Rose Theatre Company in the Spring of 2018.

Director Michelle Mountain is "delighted to welcome back and have the opportunity to work with so many wonderful actors and designers".

Performances run from Thursday, September 19 through Saturday, December 21, 2019. Previews, with reduced-price tickets, are available through Thursday, September 26. Opening night is Friday, September 27.

Directed by Michelle Mountain, the cast features artists Mark Colson (Lansing), Paul Stroili (Chicago), Sarab Kamoo (Lathrup Village), Caitlin Cavannaugh (Chicago), David Bendena (Chelsea), and Tom Whalen (Milan). Set design is by Bartley H. Bauer, properties by Danna Segrest, costumes by Suzanne Young, lighting by Dana L. White, and sound by Brad Phillips. Devin Faught is the stage manager.

The production sponsors are Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. Underwriting support for the season comes from the Ford Motor Company Fund, The Hamp Family Fund, The Shubert Foundation, and the Matilda R. Wilson Fund. Media sponsors include Michigan Radio, ChelseaMich.com, and HOME.fm.

All performances will be held at The Purple Rose Theatre Company, 137 Park Street, Chelsea, Michigan 48118.

Ticket prices range from $23 to $47 with special discounts for students, seniors, teachers, members of the military and groups (12+). For more information or to make reservations call (734) 433-7673 or go to www.purplerosetheatre.org.





