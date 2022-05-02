Secondhand Rose Players' Newest Theatrical Feat Lifts Off With EYES TO THE STARS By Erin Osgood

Secondhand Rose Players has announced its first live-streamed production and 2022 fundraiser: the world premiere of "Eyes to the Stars" by Metro Detroit-area writer Erin Osgood (Brighton).

Directed by Heather Hudson (West Bloomfield) and featuring an incredibly talented cast and crew including Care Allen (Highland), Adam Barnowski (Roseville), Ashley Croft (Southfield), Cecily Gooden (Detroit), Thomas Mattison (Westland), Jenna Kellie Pittman (Waterford), Joshua Poppink (West Bloomfield), CJ Ramseyer (Rochester Hills), and Russ Schwartz (Belleville), "Eyes to the Stars" will stream live via YouTube May 12-14th and 19th-21st @ 8pm EDT (virtual doors will open at 7:45pm EDT).

In this unique theatrical and technical endeavor written specifically for a live-stream format, the mighty 3-person crew of the S.S. Resurrection is tasked with a last-ditch attempt to save humanity by traveling to Saturn for precious hydrocarbons. Crimson (Pittman), Riley (Croft), and Baskin (Schwartz) overcome many in-flight dangers, but will the last one cause them to make the ultimate sacrifice? Using a combination of live theatre, pre-recorded footage, and audience interaction, SRP is pushing the boundaries with a high-energy survival story that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Audience members are encouraged to pay what they can for tickets to this fundraiser (suggestion amount: $15 per person). Each of the 6 performances will have its own unique YouTube link and be performed and streamed live. Just like in-person theatre, attendees will need to purchase a ticket for each evening they plan to attend the show. SRP will then send the applicable YouTube link for chosen performance(s) 12-24 hours before showtime. We recommend adding "SecondhandRosePlayers@gmail.com" as a trusted contact to avoid having to search spam folders for information. Ticket-holders will also be able to temporarily watch that evening's livestream after the end of the show, using the same link to the performance. SRP reserves the right to remove the content after 24 hours.

SRP is a troupe of theatrical creatives who offer unique productions that showcase, honor, and celebrate strong females and their stories. Additionally, we aim to feature works of local playwrights by producing their unpublished scripts, sometimes for the very first time. SRP welcomes artists of all races, gender identities, and lifestyles to share their talents and promises a fun, safe, supportive environment to explore and create.