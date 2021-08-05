Sauk Announces Remainder Of 2021 Season

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, has announced four productions to complete the 2021 season.

"We have had a successful year so far," said Sauk Executive Director Trinity Bird. "We have been able to present four productions with limited capacity seating and other COVID restrictions in place. We are looking forward to the opportunity to present the remainder of our season with full capacity seating."

The season continues August 12-15 and 19-22 with the Tony Award-winning "Peter and the Starcatcher."

Based on the best-selling novels, the play upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan. Using live music, theatrical magic and old-fashioned story-telling, a world of pirates, mermaids, a crocodile, island natives and more come to life in front of the audience. This production is sponsored by The Udder Side.

The "very touching and humorous" play "The Cemetery Club" will take over the Sauk stage September 9-12.

Three Jewish widows meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands' graves. Ida is sweet tempered and ready to begin a new life; Lucille is a feisty embodiment of the girl who just wants to have fun; and Doris is priggish and judgmental, particularly when Sam the butcher enters the scene. He meets the widows while visiting his wife's grave. Doris and Lucille squash the budding romance between Sam and Ida. They are guilt-stricken when this nearly breaks Ida's heart. This production is sponsored by Sandi Miller.

"Clue: The Musical" comes to The Sauk October 14-17 and 21-24. Based on the best-selling board game, the play is sponsored by County National Bank.

The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world's best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Body, in what room, and with what weapon. The audience receives forms to help them deduce the solution from clues given throughout the fun-filled evening. Three audience members choose from cards representing the potential murderers, weapons, and rooms; there are 216 possible solutions! Only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem. Comic antics, witty lyrics, and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room.

The final production of the year will be "Anne of Green Gables." Presented December 2-5 and 9-12, the play is based on the popular novel. "Anne" is sponsored by Jonesville Lumber.

Stern Marilla and her warm-hearted brother Matthew hoped to adopt a boy to work on their farm. But the orphanage sends young, befreckled Anne by mistake, and their lives will never be the same. Her warmth and wit affect everyone around her - even, eventually, the cold Marilla. We follow Anne through her rebellious years, her transformation into a young woman, and her romantic pairing with Gilbert.

Bird said the theatre will continue to follow all local, state and national COVID restrictions.

Tickets to all four productions are available now at www.thesauk.org. Audition information can also be found at the website. The Sauk is located at 240 E. Chicago Street in Jonesville, MI. The 2021 Sauk season is sponsored by Joyous Journey Photography. The 2021 orchestra sponsor is Moore Insurance Services, Inc. The 2021 media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale and The Dale 99.5.

"We are excited to have audiences back in the theatre," Bird said. "The best part of community theatre is the community. The past year has shown how strong and supportive our community is and how much we all need each other in times of need."

Special Events

There are two special events planned for the fall as well.

- Ed Asner in "A Man and His Prostate" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on October 28 and 29. This production is sponsored by Key Realty.

- The Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company will present "Measure for Measure" at 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 6. This production is sponsored by The Grate Haus.