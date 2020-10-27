Sauk Announces Cast For EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!)

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) will run December 3-6 and 10-13.

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, will present "Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)" for eight performances December 3-6 and 10-13. The show will mark the return to live productions inside the Sauk Theatre.

Instead of performing Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told -- plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season!

The ensemble cast includes Isaiah Brown (LeFou in The Sauk's "Beauty and the Beast"), Joshua Lightner (Templeton in The Sauk's "Charlotte's Web") and Steven Owsley (Clown 1 in The Sauk's "The 39 Steps"). The production is directed by Bruce Crews with stage management by Shannon Chen. The design team includes Crews (set), Meaghan Bryant (costumes), Trinity Bird (lights, sound) and Cyndi Baldermann (properties). The set is being built by Ron Boyle and Diane Langan.

Performances of "Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)" will take place at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago St., Jonesville, MI. Performances are at 8 p.m. December 3-5 and 10-12. Matinees will be performed at 3 p.m. on December 6 and 13. Tickets range in price from $12 to $8. Tickets can be purchased online now at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100. Seating is limited and reservations are strongly encouraged. The December 3 performance is a pay what you can preview performance. Preview performances are not sold in advance. The December 10 performance is $5 senior night.

Audiences are required to wear masks at all times. Temperatures will be taken upon entry. A complete list of safety procedures and protocols can be found at www.thesauk.org.

"Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)" is sponsored by Jonesville Lumber. The 2020 Sauk season is sponsored by Expressions Photography & Design. The 2020 Sauk media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale 92.1. The Sauk receives support from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment of the Arts.

