SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR to Hit the Snug Stage This March

Riverbank Theatre will present Same Time, Next Year at The Snug Theatre from March 20 - April 11. This romantic comedy is directed by Brittany Everitt Smith, and tells the story of Doris and George, who are married, but not to each other. They first meet in 1951 and begin an affair that spans 24 years. As time passes, their relationship develops into an emotional intimacy deeper than what one would expect to find between two people meeting for a clandestine relationship just once a year. Real-life couple Tyrone Evenson and Jennifer McNamara of Port Huron star in the production.

Written by Bernard Slade, Same Time, Next Year opened on Broadway in 1975 and ran for more than three years. It was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play and won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding New American Play. Ellen Burstyn won both the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Play. In 1978 a film adaptation directed by Robert Mulligan starred Ellen Burstyn and Alan Alda.

Performances are Friday and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $28.00 plus a $2 service fee for reserved seating and are available online at www.riverbanktheatre.com or by phone at 810-278-1749.





