Sō Percussion is Coming to the Wharton Center

The sensational and innovative rhythmic quartet, Sō Percussion, will take Wharton Center's Cobb Great Hall on Sunday, February 20 at 3PM. This special performance will cap Sō Percussion's week-long residency with Wharton Center and MSU College of Music. Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

The Brooklyn-based group has been redefining modern percussion as you know it since 1999. They will be participating in a number of workshops, classes and coaching opportunities with MSU College of Music students as well as with area schools.

Sō Percussion is contemporary classical music's leading percussion ensemble by many measures: its virtuosity, its searching sensibility, and its shining profile, including work with pop artists like The National and Dirty Projectors. But perhaps above all, they are known for the incredible range of music they can play with four members and a changeable palette of pitched percussion, drumkits, and piano. The quartet's "telepathic powers of communication" (The New York Times) bring to life the vibrant percussion repertoire with an array of classical, pop, indie rock, theater music, and more.

The program will feature HaitianAmerican composer Nathalie Joachim's new work, Note To Self, a co-commission by Carnegie Hall that had its debut this past December with Sō Percussion. Also included in the program is beatboxer and vocal percussionist Dominic "Shodekeh" Talifero's Vodalities: Paradigms of Consciousness for the Human Voice, composed specifically for Sō Percussion, with each focused on the vocal modalities, or "vodalities" of breath art, vocal percussion and beatboxing, as well as a selection from Sō Percussion ensemble member Jason Treuting's Amid the Noise. This piece will also feature percussion students from MSU College of Music.

Photo credit: Evan Chapman