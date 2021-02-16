Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rosedale Community Players Produces THE MALTESE FALCON Radio Play

Premiering on the company's YouTube channel on Friday, February 26 at 8pm.

Feb. 16, 2021  

Rosedale Community Players presents The Maltese Falcon, a Radio Play premiering on the company's YouTube Channel on Friday, February 26th at 8pm.

This is a brand new format for this community theatre, who had to put live performances on pause due to COVID-19. And while this format is new for RCP, it is inspired by the Golden Age of Radio. The age when families would gather around their radios to listen to dramas, comedies and mysteries, like The Maltese Falcon.

Using the radio play script from 1941, the Maltese Falcon features Detective Sam Spade as he gets involved with a beautiful, but mysterious client and a cast of eccentric criminals on their quest to find a prized statue.

The production is directed by Laurie Smalis of Farmington, Michigan. She and her cast recorded the productions so viewers can get a look behind the scenes to get an idea of what it took to create a radio show. This includes getting to see the Foley artist produce sound effects.

The cast includes RCP members: Dave Durham, Tony Targan, Carol Shirley-Browne, George Baughman Jr., and our Foley artist is Calvin Carson

This special presentation will be available on their YouTube channel after the premiere, for viewers to enjoy, as well as donate to keep art alive through this most unusual time.

Visit our website for more info: www.RosedaleCommunityPlayers.com.


