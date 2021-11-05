Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Will Be Performed by Stagecrafters This Month

Stagecrafters presents the musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella from November 12-December 5, 2021.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's enchanting musical, Cinderella, is as beloved today as when it debuted more than 60 years ago on television. The story of a mistreated young woman who dreams of - and achieves - a better life still captures the hearts and imaginations of audiences of all ages. Featuring some of Rodgers & Hammerstein's loveliest songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible," and "Ten Minutes Ago," Cinderella will brighten your day and warm your heart this holiday season.

Director Jeff LaMothe is a first time director and is looking forward to opening this production on Friday, November 12. This production is Rodgers and Hammerstein's 2013 Broadway version of Cinderella, which is different from the Disney movie, but still shares the same overall storyline.

"We will be performing the iconic songs, "Impossible" and "In My Own Little Corner" made famous by artists like Julie Andrews, Whitney Houston and Brandy," says LaMothe.

Cinderella is played by Stagecrafters' newcomer, Rebekah Preiss and has already captured the hearts of Metro Detroit residents in several local appearances this fall. "[Rebekah] checks all of the boxes and delivers a really captivating performance that I can't wait for the audience to see. Rebekah is poised, driven and extremely talented. I don't think we could have found a more perfect Cinderella if we tried," says LaMothe.

Stagecrafters is proud to partner with The Rainbow Connection in Rochester, Michigan for the production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. The Rainbow Connection makes wishes come true for Michigan children with life threatening medical conditions. Says The Rainbow Connection's Executive Director, Ingrid Todt, "The Rainbow Connection is thrilled to partner with Stagecrafters in their upcoming production of Cinderella! We truly appreciate the opportunity to not only connect with the participants at the production, but to be able to raise funds to grant wishes to children in Michigan who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition. Granting wishes is a remarkably rewarding experience, however, without the support of our local community partners, we would not be able to fulfill those very special wishes. We are so excited for this amazing production!"

Tickets to all performances are $35 each. Tickets can be purchased online at stagecrafters.org or by calling 248-541-6430.