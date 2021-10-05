Riverbank Theatre Presents NOW COMES THE FUN PART: LIFE BEGINS AT 50

As we near the end of 2021, get your entertainment fix with these three great offerings!

Riverbank Theatre has announced an encore run of Now Comes the Fun Part: Life Begins at 50! written by James Hindman, Lynn Halliday, Jeffrey Lodin, and Mark Waldrop. This show was so popular this summer that it was extended once and will now run again at The Snug Theatre from October 22nd - November 7th. If you are looking for two hours of music and laughter this one is for you! Life Begins at 50 explores familiar topics like redecorating the kids' rooms, finding love at middle age, and even the dreaded colonoscopy prep. Riverbank Theatre worked directly with the writing team to mount the premier of this show this past July and we are so pleased that it has had such a following.

On Sunday, October 24th Riverbank will host special guest speaker, Ric Mixter and his brand new show, Bottled Goodbyes. Ric has appeared on Riverbank's stage several times and is a definite crowd pleaser. Millions of television viewers recognize Ric Mixter as the area's top shipwreck researcher, diving over 100 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, including the Edmund Fitzgerald. He has produced over 30 programs for PBS and the Outdoor Channel, and appeared as a shipwreck expert on the History and Discovery Channels. Bottled Goodbyes is a brand new, hour long presentation based on Ric's new book of the same title. He will discuss the origin of the message in a bottle as well as how the tradition was used on the Great Lakes. One example covers the story of the Christmas tree ships and how they came to a tragic fate on lake Michigan.

The Christmas Schooner rounds out Riverbank's 2021 Season with performances November 19 - December 19. The whole family will enjoy this musical based on the historic Great Lakes voyages of Christmas tree ships during the late 1800's. The Christmas Schooner tells the story of one Michigan shipping captain who braves the deadly winter to bring Christmas trees to Chicago for homesick German-American families. Discover the true spirit of Christmas in this heart-warming true story!

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.riverbanktheatre.com or by phone at 810-278-1749.