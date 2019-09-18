Riverbank Theatre Presents ANNIE GET YOUR GUN

Get ready for a rousing, sure-fire musical comedy!

Annie Oakley (Brittany Everitt Smith), the best shot around, manages to support her family by selling the game she hunts. When she's discovered by Buffalo Bill (Jason Oyler), he persuades this novel sharpshooter to join his Wild West Show. It only takes one glance for her to fall head over heels for dashing shooting ace, Frank Butler (Aaron Dennis Smith), who headlines the show. She soon eclipses Butler as the main attraction which, while good for business, is bad for romance.

With music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and original book by Herbert and Dorothy Fields, this revised version by Peter Stone features a cast of 18 western actors who re-tell the tempestuous love story of Annie Oakley and Frank Butler narrated by Buffalo Bill and company manager Charlie Davenport (Samuel A. Wright). Join them under the big top for crowd favorites such as There's No Business Like Show Business, You Can't Get a Man with a Gun, and Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better.

Audience members who realize the leads are played by real-life husband and wife team, Brittany and Aaron Smith will get an extra kick out of Annie and Frank's competitive need to prove who is top dog.

Performances are Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $28.00 for reserved seating and are available online at www.riverbanktheatre.com or by phone at 810-278-1749.





