Riverbank Theatre Announces 2020 Season

Riverbank Theatre's 2020 Season is packed with a variety of entertainment for all kinds of theatre patrons of any age. Kicking off the year is Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical. This family favorite is based on the beloved novel and features a talented cast of young performers and adults. It is perfect for the whole family while being witty enough for adult theatre goers to enjoy sans children.

For the ultimate date night, how about one of the most popular romantic comedies of all time? Same Time, Next Year follows the love story of Doris and George who agree to clandestinely meet once a year to rekindle the sparks they experienced at their first meeting 26 years ago, despite the fact that both are happily married with six children between them.

They're back! The wacky nuns of the Little Sisters of Hoboken return in style with Nunsense II: The Second Coming. Presenting a high-spirited and zany "Thank You Program" for their many supporters, the sisters sing and dance their way across the Mount Saint Helen's Stage once again. Although this is a sequel, Nunsense II can be enjoyed by any audience member, even if this is their first introduction to the sisters.

Just in time for Father's Day, A Fox on the Fairway is a charming adventure about man's eternal love affair with...golf. The denizens of two rival private country clubs are taken on a whirlwind journey of mistaken identities, slamming doors, and over-the-top romantic shenanigans in this comedy written by Ken Ludwig.

A new feature of Riverbank's 2020 Season is the inclusion of a summer theatre festival featuring The 39 Steps, West Side Story, and Pin-Up Girls. These three productions will alternate throughout the months of July and August at The Riverbank Theatre, the East China School District Performing Arts Center, and The Snug Theatre respectively. The 39 Steps is back by popular demand with the original cast from our 2014 season. Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! We polled our audience and listened. West Side Story will be mounted this summer at the new festival venue, the East China Performing Arts Center. Join us for this classic piece of American Musical Theatre. The Snug will be home to James Hindman's original work, Pin-Up Girls. A review style show drawing from every part of the 20th Century American songbook, you're sure to love the spirited musical tribute to our Veterans and those who loved them.

Weekend visitors to Marine City will have the opportunity to catch all three festival shows in the same trip. Round out your visit with a stay, play, and dine package at The Inn on Water Street, shopping in downtown, and freighter watching on the beautiful St. Clair River. It's the place to be this summer!

Give 'Em Hell, Harry! the one-man biographical show about the former President of the United States, Harry S. Truman, will run on the Snug stage throughout September. Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard hits the Riverbank fall of 2020. Norma Desmond, a silent-screen star grapples with her fading glory and unfulfilled ambition in this well-known musical tragedy.

Naughty or Nice? - is the question for the 2020 Christmas Season. If you are one of those who has ever received a lump of coal in your Christmas stocking, The Santaland Diaries is for you. Written by David Sedaris, The Santaland Diaries follows a disgruntled Macy's elf through the trials and tribulations of dealing with stressed out shoppers waiting in line to see Santa. On the other hand, The Christmas Schooner: A New Musical is sure to become a Holiday favorite. It is based on the true story of a Michigan ship captain who braves the deadly winter weather to bring Christmas trees across the Great Lakes. This show is sure to warm your heart with a beautiful story set to music.

Please join Riverbank for exceptional entertainment in 2020. Gift certificates and a variety of season packages are available and make wonderful Christmas gifts. Visit the website for more information. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or in making a donation, please contact the box office at 810-278-1749.

Performances are Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $28.00 and are available online at www.riverbanktheatre.com or by phone at 810-278-1749.





