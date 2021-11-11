Ringwald Theatre Presents A VERY GOLDEN GIRLS CHRISTMAS

After a year of anticipation, The Ringwald is thrilled to finally present A Very Golden Girls Christmas, vol. 2: An Unauthorized Parody. Opening November 26th, 2021 and running for 4 weeks through December 20th at The Ringwald Theatre in Ferndale, A Very Golden Girls Christmas, vol. 2: An Unauthorized Parody is a delightful send-up of some of your favorite episodes of the beloved sitcom. This holiday, spend an evening with Rose, Blanche, Sophia, and Dorothy!

It's Christmas in Miami and Rose is directing the Christmas pageant down at the center. But when food poisoning waylays the entire cast, can the Girls pitch in and save the day? A love letter to Golden Girls fans everywhere, A Very Golden Girls Christmas, vol. 2: An Unauthorized Parody is our way of saying "Thank You for being a Fan"!

A Very Golden Girls Christmas, vol. 2: An Unauthorized Parody, based on an idea by Dyan Bailey and Christopher Kamm, is directed by Suzan M. Jacokes and the cast includes Joe Bailey as Dorothy, Al Duffy as Sophia, Richard Payton as Blanche, and Brandy Joe Plambeck as Rose.

Miranda Fyfe is designing the set and Vince Kelley is designing the costumes Brandy Joe Plambeck is handling the lighting and sound design.

Tickets for A Very Golden Girls Christmas, vol. 2 are $25 for performances Fridays-Sundays and $15 for Monday performances. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. This year the Ringwald will be going cashless but credit cards will be accepted at the door. Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays are at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations LGBTQ Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.

Masks and Proof of Vaccination (for audiences ages 12 and older) required for entry.

The Ringwald opened 14 years ago on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy. Quickly, The Ringwald became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include: Dance Nation, Head Over Heels,Clue, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, Life Sucks, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Stupid Fucking Bird, Angels in America, Into the Woods, A Streetcar Named Desire, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, The Book of Liz, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by the readers of Metro Times