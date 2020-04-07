Remaining Wicked Performances Cancelled at Wharton Center

Due to the rising concerns of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the remaining WICKED performances scheduled for April 14 through 19 are canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Patrons will be issued a full refund for their ticket purchase, including fees. The refund will be processed by the end of next week, using the same method as the original payment. Ticket buyers who purchased with cash, check, or gift card/gift certificate will be issued a refund check from Michigan State University within the next several weeks. Please note, tickets purchased through a third-party cannot be refunded by Wharton Center. For the latest updates, visit https://www.whartoncenter.com/covid-19.

Wharton Center's ticket office will remain closed until the Governor's Stay At Home, Stay Safe Order expires. Questions can be emailed to wharton@msu.edu.

"Wharton Center is grateful for the public's understanding and its support during this unprecedented time," says Executive Director Mike Brand. "We have heard from many of our patrons extending encouragement, and we are thankful. We look forward to good news soon, including the opportunity to introduce the 2020-2021 season."

For the latest information from Michigan State University regarding COVID-19, visit msu.edu/virus.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You